Protecting the open source Redis tool from ransomware attacks

Even developers who make the conscious decision to use secure software development practices can make mistakes...

that cause their security planning to look like it was for nothing. For example, Duo Labs recently discovered that the Redis open source tool appears to suffer from the same errors that software developers made over 40 years ago.

In this tip, we'll take a closer look at the Redis tool vulnerability and what organizations should do to prevent attacks.

The Redis vulnerability Redis is an open source, in-memory, key-value NoSQL database frequently used for caching data. Many times, it is used to provide high-performance access to frequently used data that is part of a larger data set stored in a more traditional database. Since it stores its data in memory, Redis can be used to achieve a higher performance level of data caching. It also has functionality to write data to disks to maintain the data stored in the database if the server is restarted. The Redis project claims it uses secure software development practices for writing code to prevent buffer overflows, format bugs and other memory corruption issues, and that it isn't vulnerable to SQL injection-like attacks. With that said, Redis made the mistake of assuming its software was only going to run in trusted environments. For example, Redis allows configuration changes to be made remotely, which carries enormous risk. Many enterprises are moving toward a zero-trust network environment, so Redis' security design decisions are flawed. This was clearly demonstrated by a December 2015 attack, in which someone was setting passwords on Redis systems that did not use passwords, causing a denial of service on the server. The recent Redis tool flaw, discovered by Duo, was used to gain shell access to vulnerable Linux servers. In the attack, the insecure Redis configuration let an unauthenticated user make changes to the configuration and write data of the root user's SSH authorized key file, allowing the attacker to log in as the root user. Duo Lab researcher Jordan Wright further investigated the attack and determined that the attacker had deleted data and notified the system users that their data was being held for ransom. This appears to be the same attack methodology used in the Fairware ransomware attack, and it was potentially carried out by the same attackers.