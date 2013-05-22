Information security certifications: Introductory level

Information security certifications, like any IT certifications, can be a magnet for controversy based on whether...

Sign in for existing members Continue Reading This Article Enjoy this article as well as all of our content, including E-Guides, news, tips and more. Step 2 of 2: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

they provide meaningful data about the certification holders, or whether they are simply a distraction from attaining -- and demonstrating -- top security skills. The challenge for information security novices can be even greater due to the wide variety of certifications, as well as the increasing number of certifications offered in specialties and sub-specialties.

This series comprehensively reviews the current state of information security certifications, highlighting which are best for achieving goals specific to an information security career path. The series is a companion to three other articles that cover the vendor-specific information security certification landscape, vendor-neutral certification career paths and cloud security certifications in detail.

As the table below shows, the number and diversity of information security certifications continue to grow. In just two years, the overall number of certifications covered here has grown by almost 17%, so it is becoming easier than ever to find a suitable certification. While some certifications have been discontinued, 19 credentials have been added, and some certifications have been moved to new categories to more accurately classify them.

The breadth and depth of information security certifications continue to grow, with nearly 17% growth over two years.

The information security certifications space continues to evolve and expand, and some new introductory certifications worth watching over the next few years include the CyberSec First Responder (CFR) by Logical Operations Corp. and the Cybersecurity Nexus Practitioner (CSX-P) by Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), profiled below.

Some other new and notable certifications covered in the second part of this series, on intermediate certifications, include the CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst certification, and two new EC-Council certs: the EC-Council Certified Network Defender and the EC-Council Certified Encryption Specialist.

Part three covers advanced certifications, part four includes certifications for forensics and antihacking and part five covers more specialized cybersecurity certifications.

SearchSecurity guide to vendor-neutral information security certifications

The sheer number of credentials can make navigating the information security certification landscape a dizzying experience. Simply identifying and differentiating among the vast array of offerings can be time-consuming and overwhelming, never mind determining which certification best fits your needs.

Ed Tittel Ed Tittel

This SearchSecurity series covering information security certifications provides a comprehensive overview of the many information security certification options currently available. It's intended for anyone looking to get on the information security certification path, whether they are starting up the information security career ladder or already have security experience and wish to hone their skills in some specialized area.

Consider this series a reference to the most sought-after certifications. Part one of this series outlines basic information security certifications for introductory-level professionals.

Editor's note: All entries are listed in alphabetical order according to certification title.