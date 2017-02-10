What global threat intelligence can and can't do for security programs

Along with machine learning and data mining, many security teams see threat intelligence as a key technology necessary...

to give them a strategic advantage during and following the detection of a cyberattack. Threat intelligence can be sourced from internal data, but many security operations centers are also ingesting global threat intelligence gathered from open source intelligence and feeds from SIEM, or security information and event management, and threat intel vendors in the hope of gaining a more comprehensive understanding of current and potential external and internal threats. This knowledge is then used to update defensive strategies and tools to better protect the organization's critical infrastructure and intellectual property from attack.

Where global threat intelligence helps A recent SANS Institute report, "The SANS State of Cyber Threat Intelligence Survey: CTI Important and Maturing," found that only 6% of respondents said they do not use threat intelligence (TI), and the majority that do use it felt that it had improved their security and response capabilities. Report findings included the following: 71% saw improved visibility into threats;

58% found TI helps provide faster and more accurate response;

54% said TI helps detect unknown threats that they were previously unaware of;

48% said TI helps reduce exposure of sensitive data;

39% found TI measurably reduced the impact of incidents through more intelligent blocking; and

48% reduced the number of incidents through early prevention related to use of TI. These figures certainly seem to support investment in global threat intelligence feeds. However, the report also goes on to say that very few organizations can either research or effectively use more than 100 threat indicators every week. This suggests many organizations are paying for threat intelligence data that they can't effectively interpret or use, as they don't have the necessary infrastructure or staff. It requires a large, and skilled, team to analyze and act on so many alerts; just pushing new threat classes, categories and actions out to firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, and endpoint security tools is time-consuming enough. There is a danger too that security teams will become distracted by a flood of additional data and more basic security tasks get neglected. According to the 2016 Data Breach Investigations Report from Verizon, the same four categories of attack continue to cover 90% of incidents: miscellaneous error, crimeware, insider misuse and lost or stolen devices -- all of which map to human error or misuse. A concerted effort to reduce basic errors -- such as not following procedure, careless use of mobile devices and opening attachments bearing malware -- is still the surest way to have an immediate impact on improving overall data security. Beefing up remediation efforts that target vulnerabilities that attackers are actively exploiting, along with those with known exploits or proof-of-concept code, will also greatly reduce the number of successful attacks; the top 10 vulnerabilities accounted for 85% of successful exploit traffic in 2016.