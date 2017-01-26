When not to renew a vendor contract due to security issues

Making decisions that you believe are right in the face of possible risks to tenure, position or reputation is...

always difficult. Many people face this challenge -- some more than others. After weighing the pros and cons of the decision and ultimately making the right choice, it is not based on whether it is good for the company or for others; it is what you believe to be right.

In July 2016, NASA CIO Renee Wynn refused to sign an expiring Authority to Operate (ATO) clause in a contract with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) due to security issues at HPE. She had juxtaposed the risk of not signing the contract with the potential to put her position at NASA in jeopardy.

If she renewed the HPE contract, the security risks would remain, and HPE would not be forced to make them a priority. If she refused to sign the contract, NASA would have to consider overturning her decision, taking some disciplinary action or accepting the security risks. That was not acceptable to Wynn. She needed to send HPE a message, and she likely considered NIST SP 800-53, more recently NIST SP 800-171r1 and possibly other regulations that require government contractors to meet specific security requirements to obtain an ATO.

Was not signing the vendor contract the right decision? In retrospect, it was. HPE took the steps to address the security issues, and we all applaud Wynn's resolve to protect NASA's assets and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

The CUI Registry defines categories and subcategories of protection required for safeguarding and disseminating information. The head of each U.S. executive branch department and agency, such as the Department of Defense and the National Security Agency, is required to ensure the implementation of the CUI program within their agency or department. This includes ensuring that government contractors comply with the protection measures defined in NIST SP 800-53 and NIST SP 800-171r1. Noncompliance risks the loss of their government contracts.

Signing with a contractor that has gross security issues, as defined in these two NIST Special Publications, would certainly weigh heavily in the CIO's decision.