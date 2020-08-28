Site-to-site VPN security benefits and potential risks

Using a site-to-site VPN can have many benefits over a traditional VPN client, but it all depends on the needs of the organization, the size of the workforce using it and cost considerations.

The main aim of a site-to-site VPN is to securely connect two locations through gateway hardware. Site-to-site VPNs are often used in WANs to connect the LANs of separate branches or offices without the need for individual VPN software on each device. However, for smaller organizations with relatively few employees that need access to the company LAN, traditional VPN clients may be the more cost-effective option.

4 benefits of site-to-site VPNs Security Site-to-site VPN security is the most important benefit, as IPsec protocols will ensure all traffic is encrypted in transit through the VPN tunnel. The site-to-site VPN tunnel only allows traffic from one end to the other, blocking any attempts to intercept the traffic from the outside. All traffic must be signed by a digital certificate, and to get authenticated, a public key infrastructure (PKI) must be deployed. Internet Key Exchange, which is usually associated with the IPsec protocol, is not as strong as a PKI. Scalability When compared to a traditional VPN, a top benefit of a site-to-site VPN is its scalability. Rather than needing to ensure each employee system is running VPN client software as if it were on a remote access VPN, a site-to-site VPN only requires a VPN gateway at each location. This makes it easy to add a new site or another office branch to the network or relocate a remote office or site. Lower latency If an organization needs improved performance, a site-to-site VPN can be configured to lower latency by using MPLS to route traffic over a VPN provider's infrastructure rather than through the public internet. Using MPLS via a VPN provider also means less work by the organization's IT staff as the provider will handle more of the setup and maintenance. However, this will come at a higher cost. Managed services options A site-to-site VPN can be run as a fully managed service by a managed security service provider. This may be a less costly option for smaller companies that don't have the budget to invest in security products and the staff to manage them. A potential alternative to MPLS or IPsec VPN at a lower cost is software-defined WAN, although SD-WAN can be more complex to set up without the help of a provider.