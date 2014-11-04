Host IDS vs. network IDS: Which is better?

Admins must know the difference between a host-based intrusion detection system and a network-based IDS, as well...

Sign in for existing members Continue Reading This Article Enjoy this article as well as all of our content, including E-Guides, news, tips and more. Step 2 of 2: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

I agree to TechTarget’s Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and the transfer of my information to the United States for processing to provide me with relevant information as described in our Privacy Policy. Please check the box if you want to proceed.

I agree to my information being processed by TechTarget and its Partners to contact me via phone, email, or other means regarding information relevant to my professional interests. I may unsubscribe at any time. Please check the box if you want to proceed.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent.

as the best scenarios to deploy each -- and when newer technologies might be better to prevent intrusions in the first place.

Host IDS benefits and challenges Host-based IDSes protect just that: the host or endpoint. This includes workstations, servers and mobile devices. They can also perform file integrity monitoring to detect and alert on important files that are improperly accessed or modified. Host IDSes are one of the last layers of defense. They're also one of the best security controls because they can be fine-tuned to the specific workstation, application, user role or workflow required. Over the years, there has been a level of complexity and frustration involved with traditional host intrusion prevention system (IPS) software, in that users were often in control of their local security policies, which enabled them to disable protection negating any perceived benefits of the host IPS. Originally stand-alone products, host IPSes are now often part of an overall endpoint protection system, such as endpoint detection and response (EDR).

Network IDS benefits and challenges A network-based IDS often sits on the ingress or egress point(s) of the network to monitor what's coming and going. Given that a network-based IDS often sits further out on the network, it may not provide enough granular protection to keep everything in check -- especially for network traffic that's encrypted by Transport Layer Security or SSH. IDS technology is relatively old. The newer IPS is often a better enterprise fit. IPS, be it at the host or network level, can actively stop an attack rather than merely report on it.