How to identify bloatware, then uninstall it

Bloatware -- the term for unwanted pre-installed software on a computer or device -- has been around since the dawn of PCs.

Bloatware started with OEMs installing software by default on their computers to both make money and provide consumers with additional software they might want. Thirty-plus years later, bloatware is still a problem.

Why is bloatware still a threat? Lenovo is a prime example of a company that installed bloatware on its devices that made users susceptible to man-in-the-middle attacks. If bloatware isn't secure, it can put a PC at risk. All software installed on a PC must be kept up to date and secure -- including bloatware. Like most PC problems, mobile devices are also susceptible to bloatware. While Android bloatware could be relatively harmless and just show ads, as Palo Alto pointed out in a blog post, it can be used to expose users to risks. For example, some bloatware that can be used to spy on device owners could technically be used for legitimate purposes, such as managing the device.

How to detect bloatware Often, bloatware is identified by performance degradation. For example, devices weighed down by bloatware can take a long time to boot up, have slowed reaction times or storage issues. Trialware is a common form of bloatware. Such software applications are included on devices for free when they are purchased and work for a specific trial period until a license is purchased. Adware that pops up on websites or on devices' screens is another form of bloatware, as are system utilities and applications pre-installed on devices by manufacturers. Bloatware can be detected by end users by looking through the installed applications and identifying any applications they did not install. It can also be detected by an enterprise IT team using a mobile device management tool that lists installed applications.