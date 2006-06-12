How to prevent port scan attacks

When a router reports multiple periodic occurrences of probing by brute force, what is happening is that the router...

Sign in for existing members Continue Reading This Article Enjoy this article as well as all of our content, including E-Guides, news, tips and more. Step 2 of 2: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

I agree to TechTarget’s Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and the transfer of my information to the United States for processing to provide me with relevant information as described in our Privacy Policy. Please check the box if you want to proceed.

I agree to my information being processed by TechTarget and its Partners to contact me via phone, email, or other means regarding information relevant to my professional interests. I may unsubscribe at any time. Please check the box if you want to proceed.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent.

is recording port requests from a port scanner. Port scanning is one of the most popular information-gathering methods used by hackers. Unfortunately, port scans are easy to perform, and it is critical to note that all internet-connected devices will be probed at some point in time.

A port is a communication endpoint through which information flows. Port numbers range from 0 to 65535. Common ports include port 80 for HTTP, port 443 for HTTPS and port 465 for mail servers, such as Simple Mail Transfer Protocol.

Port scanners are applications that identify which ports and services are open or closed on an internet-connected device. The scanner sends a connection request to the target computer on all 65,536 ports and records which ports respond and how. The type of response received from the ports indicates whether they are in use or not.

Port scanning is not an attack in and of itself but rather part of the reconnaissance phase of an attack during which an attacker tries to find out as much as possible about his intended target. The general objective of a port scan is to map out the system's OS and the applications and services it is running in order to understand how it is protected and what vulnerabilities may be present and exploitable. Also, note that port scanning can be done by both attackers and defenders, as explained later.

Defending against port scans So, how can an enterprise protect itself against and prevent port scan attacks on its network? Corporate firewalls can reply to a port scan in three ways: open, closed or no response. If a port is open, or listening, it will respond to the request. A closed port will respond with a message indicating that it received the open request but denied it. This way, when a genuine system sends an open request, it knows the request was received, but there's no need to keep retrying. However, this response also reveals there is a computer behind the IP address scanned, and therefore, the third option is to not respond to the request at all. In this case, if a port is blocked or in stealth mode, the firewall will not respond to the port scanner. Interestingly, however, blocked ports actually violate the TCP/IP rules of conduct, and therefore, a firewall has to suppress the computer's closed port replies. Security teams may even find that the corporate firewall has not blocked all the network ports anyway. For example, if port 113, used by the Identification Protocol, is completely blocked, connections to some remote internet servers, such as Internet Relay Chat, may be delayed or denied altogether. For this reason, many firewalls set port 113 to closed instead of blocking it completely. Scanning for open TCP ports In addition, some firewalls now use adaptive behavior, which means they will block previously open and closed ports automatically if a suspect IP address is probing them. Firewalls can also be configured to alert administrators if they detect connection requests across a broad range of ports from a single host. However, hackers can get around this protection by conducting a port scan in strobe or stealth mode. In strobe mode, hackers only scan a small number of ports at a time, usually fewer than 20. In stealth mode, there are several scan types and techniques hackers use to prevent being detected by a logging system. For example, using a low-and-slow approach, which involves running port scans over a much longer period, reduces the chances that the firewall will trigger an alert, or they might use a number of techniques to prevent requests for connection from being logged. Types of port scans There are several types of port scanning techniques, including the following: A ping scan , or sweep scan , scans the same port on several computers to see if they are active. This involves sending out an Internet Control Message Protocol echo request to see which computers respond.

, or , scans the same port on several computers to see if they are active. This involves sending out an Internet Control Message Protocol echo request to see which computers respond. A TCP SYN scan , or TCP half-open scan , is one of the most common types of port scans. It involves attackers sending TCP SYN packets to initiate communication but does not complete the connection.

, or , is one of the most common types of port scans. It involves attackers sending TCP SYN packets to initiate communication but does not complete the connection. A TCP connect , also known as a vanilla scan , is like a TCP SYN scan in that it sends TCP SYN packets to initiate communication, but this scan does complete the connection by sending an ACK

, also known as a , is like a TCP SYN scan in that it sends TCP SYN packets to initiate communication, but this scan does complete the connection by sending an ACK A strobe scan is an attempt to connect only to selected ports, usually fewer than 20.

is an attempt to connect only to selected ports, usually fewer than 20. A User Datagram Protocol scan looks for open UDP ports.

looks for open UDP ports. In an FTP bounce scan , an FTP server is used to scan other hosts. Scanning attempts that are directed through an FTP server disguise the attacker's source address.

, an FTP server is used to scan other hosts. Scanning attempts that are directed through an FTP server disguise the attacker's source address. In a fragmented scan , the TCP header is split up over several packets to prevent detection by a firewall.

, the TCP header is split up over several packets to prevent detection by a firewall. Stealth scans involve several techniques for scanning that attempt to prevent the request for connection from being logged.