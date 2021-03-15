SOAR vs. SIEM: What's the difference?

It's not easy to understand the key differences when looking at SOAR vs. SIEM, because they have many components in common. Security information and event management, or SIEM, tools are a way to centrally collect pertinent log and event data from various security, network, server, application and database sources. Common examples of sources include firewalls, intrusion prevention systems, antivirus and antimalware software, data loss prevention tools and secure web content gateways.

The aggregated data is then analyzed by the SIEM in real time to spot potential security issues. Because multiple data sources are analyzed, the SIEM identifies threats by correlating information from more than one source. The SIEM then intelligently ranks the events in order of criticality.

Security administrators are commonly tasked with sifting through the various events to track down and remediate the source of the potential threat or simply acknowledge it and tune the analysis engine to mark the event as a benign occurrence. Doing so helps the SIEM software better learn what is considered a true threat versus an event that merely looks suspicious.