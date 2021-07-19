Key security patch testing best practices

To ensure a predictable rollout when a patch is deployed across your network, it is important to test it first in a nonproduction environment. Companies install software and firmware patches to fix bugs, remove vulnerabilities and add new features, but without prior testing they can put systems at risk or make them unstable.

Employing the following security patch testing best practices will reveal any conflicts with existing configurations unique to the systems in which the patch will be installed, thus avoiding interruptions to production operations.

Determine what's most critical Identifying which security issues and software updates are relevant to your environment requires a strong asset and software inventory. In complex environments, the best way to maintain this process is to use an automated patch monitoring and management tool. Assign all assets a criticality level to help assess business process importance, optimum downtime periods and vulnerability risk levels. Prioritize patches, with critical patches tested, scheduled and deployed before those that are less essential. Change management is vital. The change management system must perform and track every update and each step of the patch management process. The change management policy should describe the processes used to identify and deploy patches, as well as the ownership of each step in the workflow. Patch testing is more than ensuring devices reboot correctly. Check the patch has been deployed successfully, and run smoke tests to determine if all the main functions of the software appear to work correctly. Vendors routinely issue patches. Making sure you're aware of critical patches is important. Another helpful tool is the Common Vulnerability Scoring System, which rates the severity of security vulnerabilities across a wide range of software products. Because it is application- and vendor-neutral, security teams can more easily gauge the impact of vulnerabilities on their systems and prioritize which vulnerabilities to fix first. For internally developed applications, use a software composition analysis tool. These track all the open source and third-party components used by an application and are the best way to keep track of relevant vendor update and patch announcements. Once a patch is downloaded, verify its source and integrity. A digital signature is typically provided for this purpose. Unless there is an imminent threat, take time to see what the relevant forums are saying about the patch and determine if anyone is reporting problems post-installation. When following security patch testing best practices, it's not always best to be first.

Replicate environments through virtualization Virtualization is a valuable part of a patch testing strategy because you can replicate various production environments on one computer, preferably using the same hardware. Running several OSes virtually saves time, money and space. This lets you verify that applying patches will not result in unexpected or undesirable system behavior. That said, infrastructures have become far more complex and exposing a patch to as many scenarios and state spaces as possible is difficult. Cloud services, such as Azure and AWS, are a cost-effective way to create a dedicated patch testing environment that's identical to your production system. Patch testing is more than ensuring devices reboot correctly. Check the patch has been deployed successfully, and run smoke tests to determine if all the main functions of the software appear to work correctly. Look closely for unanticipated changes within the test environment, such as the following: Program failures

Changes in permissions

Newly disabled services

Newly enabled services

Disrupted services

Negatively affected code

Any other application failures If testing produces an unsatisfactory result, identify the root cause of the problem before going any further. Production rollouts -- if conducted in stages -- is another part of testing. Apply the initial rollout to less critical systems; if they perform as expected, the rollout can continue until all systems are updated. The testing process is finished when the full rollout is complete and no issues are reported within a week. If any legacy system cannot be patched, it's vital to devise an alternative strategy to mitigate any resultant threats.