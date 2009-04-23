The difference between AES and DES encryption

Data Encryption Standard and Advanced Encryption Standard sound similar, and both are examples of symmetric block...

ciphers. That is where the similarities end, however. DES is an outdated method of data encryption, and development on AES began in the late 1990s when DES was deemed inadequate from a cybersecurity standpoint.

When it was initially developed, the DES symmetric-key algorithm was commonly used for data encryption. It was superseded by the more secure AES algorithm when AES became a federal government standard in 2002.

What is DES encryption? DES is a block cipher, meaning, rather than encrypting one bit at a time, a cryptographic key and algorithm encrypt a block of data concurrently. When using DES, the same private key is used to encrypt and decrypt a message. DES groups a plaintext message into 64-bit blocks during encryption. Blocks are coded with the key into a 64-bit ciphertext using permutation and substitution. The process, which entails 16 steps and can run in four different modes, either encrypts blocks individually or makes each cipher block dependent on all the previous blocks. The DES decryption process is the inverse of its encryption steps, reversing the order in which the keys are applied.

What is AES encryption? NIST started developing AES in 1997 when it was discovered that DES was vulnerable to brute-force attacks. Like DES, AES is a symmetric block cipher. In 2001, the U.S. government chose to use AES to protect classified information. It is implemented in software and hardware globally to encrypt sensitive data. When announcing the development of AES, NIST representatives noted that the advanced encryption algorithm would be unclassified and "capable of protecting sensitive government information well into the next century." AES was intended to offer defense against a variety of attack techniques. It was also designed to be easy to use in hardware, software and restricted environments, such as smart cards.