A liaison officer is an employee who builds and maintains mutually beneficial relationships, facilitates communications and coordinates activities among two or more people, agencies or organizations. Often a member of the public relations team, liaison officers are company representatives that streamline operations and handle public communications, coordination efforts, incident response and conflict resolution. They act as technical or subject matter experts for the person, agency or organization they represent.

Liaison officers are the point of contact at enterprises during major events, such as emergency situations or leadership changes, like the appointment of a new CEO. They are also the primary people who communicate information about these events for promotional and brand perception purposes.

Types of liaison officers Liaison officers work in the public and private sector and are often employed by educational institutions, governments, law enforcement, militaries and large organizations. While their communication-related tasks typically remain the same, liaison officers' specific responsibilities vary depending on the employer. For example, a governmental multicultural liaison officer may work with foreign embassy workers to build relationships among countries and agencies to help overcome language barriers and cultural differences. At a university, a school liaison officer may negotiate among the superintendent, the board of education and the broader community of teachers, students and parents for conflict resolution. In the military, liaison officers' responsibilities could include acting as commanding officers' personal representative to allied forces and as a communications bridge between the commander and other liaisons, commanders and staff officers. Within the context of enterprises and infosec, the liaison officer is responsible for coordinating multiagency responses to a breach, hack or attack. The need for this role is clear: In the event of a serious breach, incident or other emergency situation, multiple resources and agencies must be brought to bear for effective incident response -- an effort that requires quick and efficient coordination.