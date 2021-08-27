What is Electronic Code Book (ECB)?

Electronic Code Book (ECB) is a simple mode of operation with a block cipher that's mostly used with symmetric key encryption. It is a straightforward way of processing a series of sequentially listed message blocks.

The input plaintext is broken into numerous blocks. The blocks are individually and independently encrypted (ciphertext) using the encryption key. As a result, each encrypted block can also be decrypted individually. ECB can support a separate encryption key for each block type.

In ECB, each block of plaintext has a defined corresponding ciphertext value, and vice versa. So, identical plaintexts with identical keys always encrypt to identical ciphertexts. This means that if plaintext blocks P1, P2 and so on are encrypted multiple times under the same key, the output ciphertext blocks will always be the same.

In other words, the same plaintext value will always result in the same ciphertext value. This also applies to plaintexts with partial identical portions. For instance, plaintexts containing identical headers of a letter and encrypted with the same key will have partially identical ciphertext portions.

How a block cipher like Electronic Code Book works

For any given key, a codebook of ciphertexts can be created for all possible plaintext blocks. With the ECB mode, encryption entails only looking up the plaintext(s) and selecting the corresponding ciphertext(s). This operation is like assigning code words in a codebook. In fact, the term "code book" derives from the cryptographic codebooks used during the United States Civil War (1861-1865).

In terms of error correction, any bit errors in a ciphertext block will only affect decryption of that block. Chaining dependency is not an issue. Any reordering of the ciphertext blocks will only reorder the corresponding plaintext blocks. It won't affect decryption.