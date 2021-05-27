What is the National Security Agency (NSA)? The National Security Agency (NSA) is a federal government intelligence agency that is part of the United States Department of Defense and is managed under the authority of the director of national intelligence (DNI). The intelligence agency, led by the director of the NSA, does its global monitoring, collection and processing of information and data electronically from its headquarters in Maryland. The NSA is in the intelligence-gathering business and -- unlike the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) -- its agents don't make arrests. Instead, the NSA turns information over to the military. In 1952, President Harry S. Truman officially formed the NSA to perform a specialized discipline known as signals intelligence (SIGINT). SIGINT is intelligence gathering by interception of signals -- either communications between people or through electronic signals not directly used in communication. Two decades later, in 1972, a presidential directive established the Central Security Service (CSS) to provide cryptologic support, knowledge and assistance to the military cryptologic community. The NSA and CSS together form the National Security Agency Central Security Service (NSA/CSS). The job of the NSA/CSS is to create a more unified cryptologic effort with the armed forces and team with senior military and civilian leaders to address and act on critical military-related issues in support of national and tactical intelligence objectives, according to the government.

Responsibilities of the NSA The NSA exists to protect national communications systems integrity and to collect and process information about foreign adversaries' secret communications in support of national security and foreign policy. Its role in preserving national security is twofold: NSA analysts gather and decrypt intelligence from electronic communications found on a wide range of electronic sources, such as phone calls, email, videos, photos, stored data and social networking The NSA uses discovered intelligence to protect the nation's classified data and national security systems that are crucial to intelligence, military operations and other government activities from unauthorized access and tampering by both domestic and foreign enemies. In October 2017, Attorney General Loretta Lynch signed new guidelines enabling the NSA to provide intercepted communications and raw SIGINT -- before applying domestic and foreign privacy protections -- to 16 government agencies, including the FBI and Central Intelligence Agency. Although the organization's number of employees -- as well as its budget -- falls into the category of classified information, the NSA lists among its workforce analysts, engineers, physicists, linguists, computer scientists, researchers, customer relations specialists, security officers, data flow experts, managers, and administrative and clerical assistants. It also claims to be the largest employer of mathematicians in the U.S. and possibly worldwide. NSA/CSS mathematicians perform the agency's two critical functions: They design cryptographic systems to protect U.S. communications, and they search for weaknesses in the counterpart systems of U.S. adversaries. The NSA denies reports claiming that it has an unlimited black budget -- undisclosed even to other government agencies. Nevertheless, the agency admitted that, if it were judged as a corporation, it would rank in the top 10% of Fortune 500 companies.

NSA programs It's been known that the NSA listens in on every international phone call made to and from the U.S., but that's just one aspect of the agency's work. Another aspect is the agency's focus on intelligence gathering. It was believed that the NSA only focused on international intelligence gathering. However, that belief was derailed in 2013 when details about some of the NSA's other surveillance programs became public. Edward Snowden Edward Snowden That's when former Booz Allen Hamilton contractor Edward Snowden leaked troves of confidential NSA information to the national and international press. The documents indicated the agency had broadened its domestic surveillance activities to bulk collection of U.S. communications. Snowden told the press about 10 NSA surveillance programs: PRISM. Perhaps the most infamous of the NSA programs, PRISM is geared toward collecting the data stored by nine major Silicon Valley technology companies: Facebook, Google, Yahoo, Microsoft, Paltalk, Skype, YouTube, Apple and AOL. It collected emails, file transfers, photos, voice and other details.

FAIRVIEW. With the help of AT&T, the NSA has access to massive amounts of international internet traffic passing through domestic U.S. networks. The NSA has reportedly extensively partnered with U.S. telecom operators for decades.

BLARNEY. This is an international version of the PRISM program and a part of FAIRVIEW. Through Blarney, the NSA forms partnerships with foreign telecom operators to gain access to their customer data.

STORMBREW and OAKSTAR. Like Blarney, these two operations fall under the umbrella of FAIRVIEW. Little is known about them.

XKEYSCORE. According to the U.K.'s The Guardian newspaper, a report on XKEYSCORE by the NSA listed the project as collecting "nearly everything a typical user does on the internet," including the content of emails and chats, visible in real time.

MARINA, TRAFFICTHIEF and PINWALE. Little is known about these three programs. However, as reported in The Daily Dot, TRAFFICTHIEF is described as containing "metadata from a subset of tasked strong-selectors." PINWALE contains "content selected from dictionary tasked terms," while MARINA stores "user activity metadata with front end full take feeds and backend selected feeds."

BOUNDLESSINFORMANT. This is said to be a measure of how well the other programs are doing. Slides given to The Guardian by Snowden indicated that, in one month in 2012, the NSA collected almost 100 billion pieces of intelligence worldwide. Three billion pieces of intelligence were collected in the U.S. during that same period. Presumably, an email or phone call would constitute a piece of intelligence.