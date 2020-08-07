PCI DSS 12 requirements is a set of security controls that businesses are required to implement to protect credit card data and comply with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). The requirements were developed and are maintained by the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council.

Any organization that handles payment cards, including debit and credit cards, must meet the 12 requirements directly or through a compensating control. However, compensating controls are not always allowed and must be approved on a case-by-case basis by a PCI QSA. Failure to meet the PCI DSS 12 requirements may result in fines or termination of credit card processing privileges.

The PCI DSS 12 requirements are as follows:

1. Install and maintain a firewall configuration to protect cardholder data.

2. Do not use vendor-supplied defaults for system passwords and other security parameters.

3. Protect stored cardholder data.

4. Encrypt transmission of cardholder data across open, public networks.

5. Use and regularly update antivirus software.

6. Develop and maintain secure systems and applications.

7. Restrict access to cardholder data by business need-to-know.

8. Assign a unique ID to each person with computer access.

9. Restrict physical access to cardholder data.

10. Track and monitor all access to network resources and cardholder data.

11. Regularly test security systems and processes.

12. Maintain a policy that addresses information security.