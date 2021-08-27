What is Wired Equivalent Privacy (WEP)? Wired Equivalent Privacy (WEP) is a security protocol, specified in the IEEE Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) standard, 802.11b. That standard is designed to provide a wireless local area network (WLAN) with a level of security and privacy comparable to what is usually expected of a wired LAN. The WEP protocol was introduced in 1997 but was plagued by several security issues. Standards bodies began discouraging its use in the early 2000s, as more effective standards were introduced. WEP attempted to limit access to wireless network data in the same way wired local area networks (LANs) protect data. Users with physical access to the network access points are the only ones with access to wired networks. Wireless networks like Wi-Fi depend on encryption protocols like WEP to prevent unauthorized access to network data. Physical security mechanisms protect a wired LAN to some degree. For example, controlled access to a building prevents outsiders from walking in and plugging their devices into the LAN. Outsiders can gain access to WLANs via the radio waves that connect to the network.

How does WEP work? The Wired Equivalent Privacy protocol adds security similar to a wired network's physical security by encrypting data transmitted over the WLAN. Data encryption protects the vulnerable wireless link between clients and access points. After WEP secures wireless data transmissions, other LAN security mechanisms can ensure privacy and data confidentiality. These include password protection, end-to-end encryption, virtual private networks and authentication. The basic network security services the protocol provides for wireless networks include the following: Privacy.

Data integrity.

Authentication.

Open System Authentication.

Shared Key Authentication.

Drawbacks to Wired Equivalent Privacy WEP is widely implemented and deployed, but it suffers from serious security weaknesses. These include: Stream cipher.

RC4 weaknesses.

Optional.

Shared key. The default configuration for these systems uses a single shared key for all users. You can't authenticate individual users when all users share the same key. These weaknesses doomed WEP. Most standards bodies deprecated the protocol soon after the Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA) protocol became available in 2003.

WEP vs. WPA The IEEE introduced Wired Equivalent Privacy in the 802.11 wireless networking standard in 1997 and then released WPA as a proposed replacement five years later. Efforts to fix WEP during its short lifetime failed to produce a secure solution to wireless network access. WPA2 formally replaced it in 2004. WEP variants and improved versions of WPA include the following protocols: WEP2.

WEPplus or WEP+.

WPA.

WPA2. This WPA update added stronger encryption and integrity protection. It uses the Counter Mode Cipher Block Chaining Message Authentication Code Protocol, which incorporates the Advanced Encryption Standard algorithm for encryption and integrity verification of wireless transmissions. WPA2 comes in the following two modes: WPA2-Enterprise requires a Remote Authentication Dial-In User Service authentication server to authenticate users. WPA2-Pre-Shared Key is intended for personal use and relies on pre-shared keys given to authorized users.

WPA3. The current version of WPA became available in 2018. It provides much improved security for wireless network users. WPA3 improvements include: stronger encryption in both enterprise and personal modes; improved authentication for personal mode; and perfect forward secrecy for personal mode communications.

The current version of WPA became available in 2018. It provides much improved security for wireless network users. WPA3 improvements include: The now obsolete Wired Equivalent Privacy protocol was the first attempt to standardize privacy and security to wireless networks. See how it compares to more recent protocols.