What is a brute-force attack?

A brute-force attack is a trial-and-error method used by application programs to decode login information and encryption keys to use them to gain unauthorized access to systems. Using brute force is an exhaustive effort rather than employing intellectual strategies.

Just as a criminal might break into and crack a safe by trying many possible combinations, a brute-force attack of applications tries all possible combinations of legal characters in a sequence. Cybercriminals typically use a brute-force attack to obtain access to a website, account or network. They may then install malware, shut down web applications or conduct data breaches.

A simple brute-force attack commonly uses automated tools to guess all possible passwords until the correct input is identified. This is an old but still effective attack method for cracking common passwords.

How long a brute-force attack lasts can vary. Brute-forcing can break weak passwords in a matter of seconds. Strong passwords can typically take hours or days.

Organizations can use complex password combinations to extend the attack time, buying time to respond to and thwart the cyber attack.