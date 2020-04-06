Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) is an advanced certification which indicates that an individual possesses the knowledge and experience required to develop and manage an enterprise information security (infosec) program. It is offered by ISACA, a nonprofit, independent association that advocates for professionals involved in information security, assurance, risk management and governance.

The CISM certification is intended for information security managers, aspiring managers or IT consultants who support infosec program management. It is accredited by ANSI under ISO/IEC 17024:2003.