A cracker is someone who breaks into someone else's computer system, often on a network; bypasses passwords or licenses in computer programs; or in other ways intentionally breaches computer security. Crackers do this for profit, with malicious intentions, for some altruistic purpose or cause, to point out weaknesses in the system or just because the challenge is there.

The term cracker is not to be confused with hacker. Hackers are individuals who use a variety of computer and networking skills to solve a technical problem, whereas crackers employ their skills only to break in. They aren't concerned with what happens beyond that. As such, crackers are a type of hacker. Hackers may break in, making them a cracker, but then do something else when inside that makes them more than just a cracker.

Clifford Stoll tells a classic story of tracking down a cracker on the internet who broke into U.S. military and other computers in his book, The Cuckoo's Egg.

What does a cracker do? Like hackers, crackers use many different methods to break into systems. Once inside, they may steal data, delete sensitive files, observe vulnerabilities, use proprietary software for free or do nothing. It doesn't matter -- if they broke into the system, they are a cracker. A common example of cracking is jailbreaking a smartphone. Jailbreaking removes restrictions a manufacturer sets in the phone's software. By bypassing the restrictions, the user can perform more advanced functions on the phone or use it on a different network. The act of jailbreaking the phone is considered cracking.

Differences between hackers and crackers The term hacker differs slightly from the term cracker. Hacker is a broader category that crackers fall into. As previously mentioned, cracking covers the breaking-and-entering aspect of hacking, whereas hacking encompasses all the activity that precedes and comes after the break-in. Hacking includes manipulating the system once access has been gained. In the jailbreaking example above, the act of jailbreaking the phone is cracking, but what is done afterwards -- using the "cracked" device for something else -- falls under the umbrella of hacking. Hackers and crackers differ in their goals, methods, knowledge level and focus. Initially, the term hacker was applied to people who used their computing skills without malicious intent. That changed over time, and it was also applied to those with malicious intent. The term cracker was proposed to provide a distinction between skillful technologists with altruistic motives (hackers) and those with bad intent (crackers), but that distinction never gained much traction. Distinctions among the different types of hackers and crackers are usually referred to with the white hat, black hat, grey hat terminology. However, it should be noted that people often don't distinguish between hackers and crackers, and they use these terms interchangeably. Also, although hackers and crackers, by definition, do not have to have malicious intent, some people assume malicious intent when either word is used in everyday context.