According to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, cyberterrorism is any "premeditated, politically motivated attack against information, computer systems, computer programs, and data which results in violence against non-combatant targets by sub-national groups or clandestine agents."

Unlike a nuisance virus or computer attack that results in a denial of service (DoS), the FBI defines a cyberterrorist attack as explicitly designed to cause physical harm to individuals. According to the U.S. Commission of Critical Infrastructure Protection, possible cyberterrorist targets include the banking industry, military installations, power plants, air traffic control centers and water systems. However, there is no current consensus between various governments and the information security community on what qualifies as an act of cyberterrorism.

While the FBI defines cyberterrorism narrowly, excluding all but the most egregious attacks, other organizations and experts suggest that many less harmful attacks can also be considered to be acts of cyberterrorism, as long as the attacks are intended to be disruptive or to further the attackers' political stance. In some cases, the differentiation between cyberterrorism attacks and more ordinary cybercrime activity lies in the intention: the primary motivation for cyberterrorism attacks is to disrupt or harm the victims, even if the attacks do not result in physical harm or cause extreme financial harm.

In other cases, the differentiation is tied to the outcome of a cyberattack; many infosec experts believe an incident should be considered a cyberterrorism attack if it results in physical harm or loss of life, either directly or indirectly through damage or disruption to critical infrastructure. However, others believe physical harm is not a prerequisite for classifying a cyberattack as a terrorist event. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), for example, has defined cyberterrorism as "a cyberattack using or exploiting computer or communication networks to cause sufficient destruction or disruption to generate fear or to intimidate a society into an ideological goal."

Cyberterrorism is sometimes referred to as electronic terrorism.

Examples of cyberterrorism Acts of cyberterrorism can be carried out over private computer servers, against devices and networks visible through the public internet as well as against secured government networks or other restricted networks. Hackers who break into computer systems can introduce viruses to vulnerable networks, deface websites, launch denial-of-service attacks and/or make terroristic threats electronically. Examples of cyberterrorism include: Global terror networks disrupting major websites to create public nuisances/inconveniences or to stop traffic to websites that publish content the hackers disagree with.

International cyberterrorists accessing and disabling or modifying the signals that control military technology.

Cyberterrorists targeting critical infrastructure systems, for example, to disable a water treatment plant, cause a regional power outage, or disrupt a pipeline, oil refinery or fracking operation. This type of cyberattack could disrupt major cities, cause a public health crisis, endanger the public safety of millions of people as well as cause massive panic and fatalities. Cyberespionage, as carried out by governments using hackers to spy on rival nations' intelligence communications to learn about the locations of troops or gain a tactical advantage at war, is not necessarily considered to be cyberterrorism unless the spying is carried out with the intent to execute a cyberterrorist attack.

Methods of cyberterrorism Cyberterror operations can use many different attack methods, including: Advanced persistent threat (APT) actors may use sophisticated and concentrated network attacks in which they gain access to a network and stay there undetected for a long period of time with the intention of stealing data, rather than cause damage to the network or organization. APT attacks target organizations in sectors with high-value information, such as national defense, manufacturing and the financial industry.

Viruses, computer worms and malware targeting control systems can affect water supplies, transportation systems, power grids, critical infrastructure and military systems and may be used to further cyberterrorist goals.

DoS attacks, cybersecurity events that occur when attackers take action to prevent legitimate users from accessing targeted computer systems, devices or other network resources.

Hacking and theft of critical data from institutions, governments and businesses.

Ransomware that holds computer systems hostage until the victims pay ransom.

Phishing attacks, attempts by cybercriminals to collect information from victims through email, which they can then use to access systems or steal the victims' identities. Cyberterrorist attackers can use virtually any attack method used by cybercriminals to further their political or social goals.

Defense against cyberterrorism The key to combating cyberterrorism is prevention. Therefore, the best way for organizations to prevent cyberterrorists from hacking into their networks is by installing reputable cybersecurity measures such as antivirus and antimalware software and updating them regularly. This offers a base defense system against cyberterrorists. Businesses should also make certain that their internet of things devices are properly secured as well as avoid public access points. To protect against ransomware, organizations should keep complete and timely backups of their systems. Companies should also develop IT policies to protect their business data, including what types of files employees can download as well as what to do in the event of a cyberattack. The National Cyber Security Alliance recommends training employees to adhere to restrictions on installing applications, good password policies and also how to detect the signs of a cyberattack. To protect critical infrastructure, the Department of Homeland Security coordinates with other public sector agencies as well as private sector partners to share information about cyberthreats and vulnerabilities.

While there is often overlap in cyberwarfare, cyberterrorism, and cybercrime, distinctions can be drawn between them, particularly by looking at the actors, their motives, and the responses they draw. In broad terms, cyberwarfare is a military matter of state and non-state actors whose response is ostensibly governed by Geneva and Hague Conventions. In 2013, the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) published the Tallinn Manual on the International Law Applicable to Cyber Warfare to provide guidance to policy advisors and legal experts on the most severe cyber operations—that is, those that violate the prohibition of the use of force in international relations, entitle states to exercise the right of self-defense, and/or occur during armed conflict. In 2017, the CCDCOE updated the manual with the publication of the Tallinn Manual 2.0 on the International Law Applicable to Cyber Operations. The Tallinn Manual 2.0 "adds a legal analysis of the more common cyber incidents that states encounter on a day-to-day basis and that fall below the thresholds of the use of force or armed conflict," says CCDCOE. On May 4, 2018, U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM), located at Fort Meade, Maryland, became the nation's 10th Unified Combatant Command. USCYBERCOM directs, synchronizes, and coordinates cyberspace planning and operations in defense of the U.S. and its interests. Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone is its commander. USCYBERCOM, has the mission "to direct, synchronize, and coordinate cyberspace planning and operations to defend and advance national interests in collaboration with domestic and international partners." Because of the often overlapping nature of cyberwarfare, cyberterrorism and cybercrime, USCYBERCOM's scope will include not only state actors but "aggressive non-state actors like terrorists, criminals, and hacktivists." "These malicious cyber actors frequently pose threats that law enforcement and diplomatic means cannot contain without military assistance," USCYBERCOM notes in its vision statement. Cybercrime is a judicial matter governed by domestic laws, guided in some cases by international tools, such as the United Nations Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime, the G7 24/7 Network Points of Contact, and the Convention on Cybercrime of the Council of Europe, better known as the Budapest Convention. The Budapest Convention is the only binding international instrument on cybercrime. It serves as a guideline for countries developing national legislation against cybercrime and as a framework for international cooperation between signatories. The Budapest Convention is the first international treaty on crimes committed via the internet and other computer networks, dealing particularly with infringements of copyright, computer-related fraud, child pornography and violations of network security. In 2018, the Council of Europe stated in its Counter-Terrorism Strategy (2018-2022) said that it was working to produce a set of indicators for assessing the risk that a terrorist attack may be carried out by radicalized individuals, as well as compiling a set of best practices on preventing and countering terrorist public provocation, propaganda, radicalization, recruitment and training on the internet.