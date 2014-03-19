digital signature
A digital signature is a mathematical technique used to validate the authenticity and integrity of a message, software or digital document. The digital equivalent of a handwritten signature or stamped seal, a digital signature offers far more inherent security, and it is intended to solve the problem of tampering and impersonation in digital communications.
Digital signatures can provide the added assurances of evidence of origin, identity and status of an electronic document, transaction or message and can acknowledge informed consent by the signer.
In many countries, including the United States, digital signatures are considered legally binding in the same way as traditional document signatures. The United States Government Publishing Office publishes electronic versions of the budget, public and private laws, and congressional bills with digital signatures.
How digital signatures work
Digital signatures are based on public key cryptography, also known as asymmetric cryptography. Using a public key algorithm, such as RSA, one can generate two keys that are mathematically linked: one private and one public.
Digital signatures work because public key cryptography depends on two mutually authenticating cryptographic keys. The individual who is creating the digital signature uses their own private key to encrypt signature-related data; the only way to decrypt that data is with the signer's public key. This is how digital signatures are authenticated.
Digital signature technology requires all the parties to trust that the individual creating the signature has been able to keep their own private key secret. If someone else has access to the signer's private key, that party could create fraudulent digital signatures in the name of the private key holder.
How to create a digital signature
To create a digital signature, signing software -- such as an email program -- creates a one-way hash of the electronic data to be signed. The private key is then used to encrypt the hash. The encrypted hash -- along with other information, such as the hashing algorithm -- is the digital signature.
The reason for encrypting the hash instead of the entire message or document is that a hash function can convert an arbitrary input into a fixed length value, which is usually much shorter. This saves time as hashing is much faster than signing.
The value of a hash is unique to the hashed data. Any change in the data, even a change in a single character, will result in a different value. This attribute enables others to validate the integrity of the data by using the signer's public key to decrypt the hash.
If the decrypted hash matches a second computed hash of the same data, it proves that the data hasn't changed since it was signed. If the two hashes don't match, the data has either been tampered with in some way -- integrity -- or the signature was created with a private key that doesn't correspond to the public key presented by the signer -- authentication.
A digital signature can be used with any kind of message -- whether it is encrypted or not -- simply so the receiver can be sure of the sender's identity and that the message arrived intact. Digital signatures make it difficult for the signer to deny having signed something -- assuming their private key has not been compromised -- as the digital signature is unique to both the document and the signer and it binds them together. This property is called nonrepudiation.
Digital signatures are not to be confused with digital certificates. A digital certificate, an electronic document that contains the digital signature of the issuing certificate authority, binds together a public key with an identity and can be used to verify that a public key belongs to a particular person or entity.
Most modern email programs support the use of digital signatures and digital certificates, making it easy to sign any outgoing emails and validate digitally signed incoming messages. Digital signatures are also used extensively to provide proof of authenticity, data integrity and nonrepudiation of communications and transactions conducted over the internet.
Digital signature vs. electronic signature
While digital signature is a technical term, defining the result of a cryptographic process that can be used to authenticate a sequence of data, the term electronic signature -- or e-signature -- is a legal term that is defined legislatively.
For example, in the United States, the term was defined in the Electronic Signatures in Global and National Commerce Act, passed in 2000, as meaning "an electronic sound, symbol, or process, attached to or logically associated with a contract or other record and executed or adopted by a person with the intent to sign the record."
This means that a digital signature -- which can be expressed digitally in electronic form and associated with the representation of a record -- can be a type of electronic signature. More generally, though, an electronic signature can be as simple as the signer's name being entered on a form on a webpage.
To be considered valid, electronic signature schemes must include three things:
- a way to verify the identity of the entity signing it;
- a way to verify that the signing entity intended to affirm the document being signed; and
- a way to verify that the electronic signature is indeed associated with the signed document.
A digital signature can, on its own, fulfill these requirements to serve as an electronic signature:
- the public key of the digital signature is linked to the signing entity's identification;
- the digital signature can only be affixed by the holder of the public key's associated private key, which implies the entity intends to use it for the signature; and
- the digital signature will only authenticate if the signed data -- document or representation of a document -- is unchanged. If a document is altered after being signed, the digital signature will fail to authenticate.
While authenticated digital signatures provide cryptographic proof that a document was signed by the stated entity and that the document has not been altered, not all electronic signatures can provide the same guarantees.
Join the conversation
21 comments
Also, no other information typically accompanies the digital signature.. The author says the kind of hash algorithm used is also sent with the signature. If the receiver doesn't already know, then a certificate is more appropriate, which contains the signature, the algorithm(s) used and more (Google X.509 certificate).
-ADS BY GOOGLE
File Extensions and File Formats
SearchCloudSecurity
How to limit the cloud security blast radius of credential attacks
Explore how the security blast radius concept, which has admins evaluating how to assess and limit the damage of a threat, can be...
CASB market dynamics, from a customer perspective
The CASB market is changing. Learn how the fluctuating threat landscape has led to a use case evolution and operational changes ...
Top 4 strategies for cloud security automation
Automating security in the cloud can be invaluable for threat detection and mitigation. These are the key focal areas where ...
SearchNetworking
Sizing up network edge switch offerings for a campus LAN
Learn the difference between traditional and open network switches, how to assess your organization's need for edge switches and ...
IDC: SD-WAN market spend to top $5B in 2023
The latest IDC SD-WAN market report shows the amount companies spend annually on infrastructure will more than triple from 2018 ...
Arrcus upgrades ArcOS to support Jericho2-based routers
Arrcus' latest version of ArcOS supports Broadcom's Jericho2 chipset for switches and routers aimed at 5G networks, hyperscale ...
SearchCIO
Efficiency vs. effectiveness in business: Which comes first?
Operational efficiency gains do not equate to operational effectiveness. Expert Dan Morris explains efficiency vs. effectiveness ...
AI for decision-making shows promise, but worker trust an issue
Companies like Walmart are using AI for decision-making in business processes, but the discipline is new and workers are wary. ...
How edge computing differs from decentralized computing
Edge computing isn't about sticking servers and storage in a branch location. Learn the critical differences between edge and ...
SearchEnterpriseDesktop
Quest Software updates endpoint management products
KACE Systems Deployment Appliance 7.0 and KACE Systems Management Appliance 9.1 are both now available from Quest Software to ...
How to create an answer file, skip OOBE in Windows 10 install image
One part of the Windows 10 installation process you must know how to automate is the out-of-box experience. It starts with ...
End users will make or break an Office 365 migration
When migrating to Office 365, IT admins need to keep the end users in mind. That was the big takeaway from a training session at ...
SearchCloudComputing
CASB tools evolve to meet broader set of cloud security needs
When choosing a CASB, enterprises face two primary options: a stand-alone service from a third party or a bundled tool set from ...
DoD's JEDI cloud contract favors AWS, with Microsoft on deck
AWS is expected to win the DoD's $10 billion JEDI cloud contract. The single-cloud vendor deal has brought criticism and some ...
Is a Cloud Foundry deployment right for you?
Enterprise PaaS needs have grown from streamlining app deployment to the ability to use the hosting infrastructure of their ...
ComputerWeekly.com
Evolution in action: How datacentre hardware is moving to meet tomorrow’s tech challenges
The datacentre industry is in a state of flux, as new and emerging tech trends highlight hardware and performance shortcomings in...
Email security as important as ever, report shows
Cyber security professionals need to keep up to date with email-borne threats because they continue to evolve and have a major ...
AWS growth rate slows in Q2, as Amazon retail's run of quarterly record profit growth ends
Amazon's latest set of results suggest the law of big numbers might be kicking in for its cloud division, while its retail arm ...