What is dumpster diving?

Dumpster diving is looking for treasure in someone else's trash. In the world of information technology (IT), dumpster diving is a technique used to retrieve information that could be used to carry out an attack or gain access to a computer network from disposed items.

Dumpster diving isn't limited to searching through the trash for obvious treasures, such as access codes or passwords written down on sticky notes. Seemingly innocent information, such as a phone list, calendar or organizational chart, can be used to assist an attacker using social engineering techniques to gain access to the network.

To prevent dumpster divers from learning anything valuable from trash, experts recommend that businesses establish a disposal policy where all paper -- including printouts -- is shredded in a cross-cut shredder before being recycled, all storage media is erased and all staff is educated about the danger of untracked trash.

Disposed computer hardware can be a gold mine for attackers. Information can be recovered from storage media, including drives that have been improperly formatted or erased. This includes stored passwords and trusted certificates. Even without the storage media, the equipment may include Trusted Platform Module (TPM) data or other hardware IDs that are trusted by an organization. An attacker may also be able to use the hardware to identify the equipment manufacturer to craft potential exploits.

Medical and personnel records may have legal consequences if not properly disposed of. Documents that contain personally identifiable information (PII) must be destroyed, or the organization could be exposed to breaches and potential fines. For example, in 2010, a medical billing office in Massachusetts was fined $140,000, and in 2014, a medical provider in Kansas City, M.O., was fined $400,000.