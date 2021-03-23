Email spoofing is a form of cyber attack in which a hacker sends an email that has been manipulated to seem as if it originated from a trusted source. Email spoofing is a popular tactic used in phishing and spam campaigns because people are more likely to open an email when they think it has been sent by a known sender. The goal of email spoofing is to trick recipients into opening or responding to the message.

Why email spoofing is important Although most spoofed emails can be easily detected and can be remedied by simply deleting the message, some varieties can cause serious problems and pose security risks. For example, a spoofed email may pretend to be from a well-known shopping website, asking the recipient to provide sensitive data, such as a password or credit card number. Alternatively, a spoofed email may include a link that installs malware on the user's device if clicked. A common example of business email compromise (BEC) involves spoofing emails from the chief executive officer (CEO) or chief financial officer (CFO) of a company requesting a wire transfer or internal system access credentials.

Reasons for email spoofing In addition to phishing, attackers use spoofed email for the following reasons: Hide the fake sender's real identity.

Bypass spam filters and blocklists. Users can minimize this threat by blocklisting internet service providers (ISPs) and Internet Protocol (IP) addresses.

Pretend to be a trusted individual -- a colleague or a friend -- to elicit confidential information.

Pretend to be a reliable organization -- for example, posing as a financial firm to get access to credit card data.

Commit identity theft by impersonating a targeted victim and requesting personally identifiable information (PII).

Damage the sender's reputation.

Launch and spread malware hidden in attachments.

Conduct a man-in-the-middle (MitM) attack to seize sensitive data from individuals and organizations.

Obtain access to sensitive data collected by third-party vendors.

What's the difference between phishing, spoofing and domain impersonation? Cybercriminals often use spoofing as part of a phishing attack. Phishing is a method used to obtain data by faking an email address and sending an email that looks like it is coming from a trusted source that could reasonably ask for such information. The goal is to make victims click on a link or download an attachment that will install malware on their system. Spoofing is also related to domain impersonation, in which an email address that is similar to another email address is used. In domain impersonation, an email may come from an address such as [email protected], while, in a spoofing attack, the fake sender's address will look genuine, such as [email protected]

How email spoofing works Email spoofing can be easily achieved with a working Simple Mail Transfer Protocol ( SMTP ) server and common email platform, such as Outlook or Gmail. Once an email message is composed, the scammer can forge fields found within the message header, such as the FROM, REPLY-TO and RETURN-PATH addresses. When the recipient gets the email, it appears to come from the forged address. This is possible to execute because SMTP does not provide a way to authenticate addresses. Although protocols and methods have been developed to combat email spoofing, adoption of those methods has been slow.

How to tell if an email has been spoofed If a spoofed email does not appear to be suspicious to users, it likely will go undetected. However, if users do sense something is wrong, they can open and inspect the email source code. Here, the recipients can find the originating IP address of the email and trace it back to the real sender. Users can also confirm whether a message has passed a Sender Policy Framework ( SPF ) check. SPF is an authentication protocol included in many email platforms and email security products. Depending on users' email setup, messages that are classified as "soft fail" may still arrive in their inbox. A soft fail result can often point to an illegitimate sender. In display name spoofing, a hacker forges a recognizable display name. For more details, learn about the techniques professional security researchers use to identify phishing and email spoofing.