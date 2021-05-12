What is a hacker? A hacker is an individual who uses computer, networking or other skills to overcome a technical problem. The term also may refer to anyone who uses their abilities to gain unauthorized access to systems or networks in order to commit crimes. A hacker may, for example, steal information to hurt people via identity theft or bring down a system and, often, hold it hostage in order to collect a ransom. The term hacker has historically been a divisive one, sometimes being used as a term of admiration for individuals who exhibit a high degree of skill and creativity in their approach to technical problems. However, the term is also commonly applied to individuals who use this skill for illegal or unethical purposes. Hacker was first used in the 1960s to describe a programmer or an individual who, in an era of highly constrained computer capabilities, could increase the efficiency of computer code in a way that removed, or hacked, excess machine code instructions from a program. It has evolved over the years to refer to someone with an advanced understanding of computers, networking, programming or hardware.

How does hacking work? Hackers use technical skills to exploit cybersecurity defenses. Ethical hackers test for cybersecurity vulnerabilities and may take up hacking as a profession -- for example, a penetration tester (pen tester) -- or as a hobby. The end goal is often to gain unauthorized access to computers, networks, computing systems, mobile devices or internet of things systems. Many professional hackers use their skills to determine security holes in enterprise systems and then advise where companies should boost their security defenses to keep threat actors out. Results can also be deleterious: Malicious hackers may steal login credentials, financial information and other types of sensitive information. Many hackers aim to exploit either technical or social weaknesses to breach defenses. Technical weaknesses may include vulnerabilities in software or other exploitable weak spots. To exploit social weaknesses, hackers may attempt to manipulate social outcomes through false pretenses, such as impersonating a co-worker or other individual to gain financial or login information. Hackers may also use their technical skills to install dangerous malware, steal or destroy data, or disrupt an organization's services. Hackers of all types participate in forums to exchange hacking information and tradecraft. There are numerous hacker forums where ethical hackers can discuss or ask questions about hacking. Many of these hacker forums offer technical guides with step-by-step instructions on hacking. In contrast, forums and marketplaces serving threat actors or criminal hackers are often hosted on the dark web and provide an outlet for offering, trading and soliciting illegal hacking services. Criminal hackers, who sometimes lack technical skills, often use scripts and other specifically designed software programs to break into corporate networks. This software may manipulate network data to gather intelligence about the workings of the target system. These scripts can be found posted on the internet for anyone, usually entry-level hackers, to use. Hackers with limited skills are sometimes called script kiddies, referring to their need to use malicious scripts and their inability to create their own code. Advanced malicious hackers might study these scripts and then modify them to develop new methods.

What are the different types of hackers? In the past, the security community informally used references to hat color as a way to identify different types of hackers, usually divided into five main types. A few of these terms have been replaced to reflect cultural changes. Ethical hackers or authorized hackers -- previously known as white hat hackers -- strive to operate in the public's best interest rather than to create turmoil. Many ethical hackers who work doing pen testing were hired to attempt to break into the company's networks to find and report on security vulnerabilities. The security firms then help their customers mitigate security issues before criminal hackers can exploit them.

Hacktivists are organizations of hackers that use cyber attacks to affect politically motivated change. The purpose is to bring public attention to something the hacktivist believes might be a violation of ethics or human rights. Hacktivism attacks may attempt to reveal evidence of wrongdoing by publicizing private communications, images or information.

What are common hacking techniques? While the technological basis of these techniques is constantly evolving to keep up with developments in cybersecurity, the following common hacking techniques are persistent: Phishing . The criminal hacker creates a fraudulent email that appears to come from a legitimate organization and prompts the user to open it. Users are then tricked into entering their login credentials and disclosing other personal information, such as birth date, Social Security number or credit card details.

A keylogging program is injected into the user's system as malware to monitor and record each of the user's keystrokes. This enables the threat actor to steal personally identifiable information, login credentials and sensitive enterprise data. Brute-force attack. These attacks commonly use automated tools to guess various combinations of username and password until they find the correct combination.