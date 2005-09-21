A key fob is a small, programmable hardware device that provides access to a physical object. Key fobs, which are also called hardware tokens, can be used to provide on-device, one-factor authentication to objects such as doors or automobiles. They can also be used as an authentication factor for objects that require two-factor or multifactor authentication, such as laptops.

Key fobs are among a class of physical security tokens that includes smart cards, proximity cards and biometric keyless entry fobs.

Hardware tokens are often small enough for users to store on a key ring, in their wallet or in their pocket. If a key fob is stolen or lost, it is more likely to be noticed immediately than a compromised password.