What is a next-generation firewall (NGFW)? A next-generation firewall (NGFW) is part of the third generation of firewall technology that can be implemented in hardware or software. It is capable of detecting and blocking sophisticated attacks by enforcing security policies at the application, port and protocol levels. NGFWs typically feature advanced functions including: application awareness;

integrated intrusion prevention systems (IPSes);

identity awareness -- user and group control;

bridged and routed modes; and

the ability to use external intelligence sources. Of these offerings, most next-generation firewalls integrate at least three basic functions: enterprise firewall capabilities, an IPS and application control. Like the introduction of stateful inspection in traditional firewalls, NGFWs bring additional context to the firewall's decision-making process. They provide it with the ability to understand the details of web application traffic passing through it and to take action to block traffic that might exploit vulnerabilities.

Next-generation firewall features NGFWs combine many of the capabilities of traditional firewalls -- including packet filtering, network address translation (NAT) and port address translation (PAT), URL blocking, and virtual private networks (VPNs) -- with quality of service (QoS) functionality and other features not found in traditional firewalls. These include intrusion prevention, SSL and SSH inspection, deep-packet inspection, and reputation-based malware detection, as well as application awareness. These application-specific capabilities are meant to thwart the growing number of application attacks taking place at Layers 4-7 of the OSI network stack.

Benefits of next-generation firewalls The different features of next-generation firewalls combine to create unique benefits for users. NGFWs are often able to block malware before it enters a network, something that not possible previously. NGFWs are also better equipped to address advanced persistent threats (APTs) because they can be integrated with threat intelligence services. NGFWs also can offer a low-cost option for companies trying to improve basic device security through the use of application awareness, inspection services, protection systems and awareness tools.