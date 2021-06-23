What is a proxy firewall? A proxy firewall is a network security system that protects network resources by filtering messages at the application layer. A proxy firewall is also be called an application firewall or gateway firewall. A proxy firewall is also a proxy server, but not all proxy servers are proxy firewalls. A proxy server acts as an intermediary between clients and servers. It can cache webpages to reduce bandwidth demands, compress data, filter traffic and detect viruses. A proxy server can also be used to hide user information or to connect to services that would be blocked. On the other hand, a proxy firewall inspects all network traffic to detect and protect against potential threats. It can also detect network intrusion and enforce security policies.

Proxy firewall vs. traditional firewall A proxy firewall acts as a gateway between internal users and the internet. It can be installed on an organization's network or on a remote server that is accessible by the internal network. It provides security to the internal network by monitoring and blocking traffic that is transmitted to and from the internet. In contrast, a traditional firewall acts as a gateway between two networks. By blocking unwanted external traffic, a traditional firewall protects the computers and networks behind it from unauthorized access and attacks. A proxy firewall is one of the most secure firewall types. It has its own IP address, keeping internal and external networks from coming into direct contact.

Filtering at the application level Proxy firewalls filter traffic at the application layer, which is Layer 7 of the Open Systems Interconnection model. The technology is similar to traditional packet filtering firewalls, but proxy firewalls add an extra level of protection. A proxy firewall has its own Internet Protocol (IP) address, so an outside network connection will never receive packets directly from the sending network. Proxy firewalls are often used as the first layer of defense in a secure web or application infrastructure. In this regard, they protect the network from external threats, while ensuring that internal web services and applications can be used safely with no impact on performance.

How are proxy firewalls used? Proxy firewalls protect critical systems from unauthorized access. They act as a barrier between authorized users and unauthorized users. Proxy firewalls can be deployed within a hardware device, such as a router or firewall. They can also help accomplish the following: ensure that only authorized users have access to the resources of a computer network;

filter out unwanted messages and packets on an internet network; and

protect against network intrusion and espionage. Proxy firewalls are also used to restrict access to sensitive sites or sites that are only relevant to specific users. For example, a proxy firewall can be used to prevent employees from accessing Facebook or Twitter during working hours, while still allowing them access to their personal accounts. Proxies can be installed in the network itself -- between the internet and the internal network -- or on each individual computer.