What is role-based access control?

Role-based access control (RBAC) is a method of restricting network access based on the roles of individual users within an enterprise.

RBAC ensures employees access only information they need to do their jobs and prevents them from accessing information that doesn't pertain to them.

An employee's role in an organization determines the permissions that individual is granted and ensures lower-level employees can't access sensitive information or perform high-level tasks.

In the role-based access control data model, roles are based on several factors, including authorization, responsibility and job competency. As such, companies can designate whether a user is an end user, an administrator or a specialist user. In addition, access to computer resources can be limited to specific tasks, such as the ability to view, create or modify files.

Limiting network access is important for organizations that have many workers, employ contractors or permit access to third parties, like customers and vendors, which makes it difficult to monitor network access effectively. Companies that depend on RBAC are better able to secure their sensitive data and critical applications.