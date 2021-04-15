What is user authentication? User authentication verifies the identity of a user attempting to gain access to a network or computing resource by authorizing a human-to-machine transfer of credentials during interactions on a network to confirm a user's authenticity. The term contrasts with machine authentication, which is an automated authentication method that does not require user input. Authentication helps ensure only authorized users can gain access to a system by preventing unauthorized users from gaining access and potentially damaging systems, stealing information or causing other problems. Almost all human-to-computer interactions -- other than guest and automatically logged-in accounts -- perform a user authentication. It authorizes access on both wired and wireless networks to enable access to networked and internet-connected systems and resources. A straightforward process, user authentication consists of three tasks: Identification. Users have to prove who they are. Authentication. Users have to prove they are who they say they are. Authorization. Users have to prove they're allowed to do what they are trying to do. User authentication can be as simple as requiring a user to type a unique identifier, such as a user ID, along with a password to access a system. It can also be more complex, however -- for example, requiring a user to provide information about physical objects or the environment or even take actions, such as placing a finger on a fingerprint reader.

User authentication methods The main factors used in user authentication include the following: Knowledge factors include all things users must know in order to log in to gain access to a system. Usernames, IDs, passwords and personal identification numbers (PINs) all fall under this category.

Possession factors consist of anything users must have in their possession in order to log in. This category includes one-time password tokens, key fobs, smartphone apps, and employee ID cards.

consist of anything users must have in their possession in order to log in. This category includes one-time password tokens, key fobs, smartphone apps, and employee ID cards. Inherence factors include characteristics inherent to individuals that confirm their identity. This category includes the scope of biometrics, such as retina scans, fingerprint scans, facial recognition and voice authentication. Biometrics are inherence factors that confirm identity using any number of characteristics inherent to an individual. Other factors include location and time factors, which are typically used together or in conjunction with another authentication factor: Location factors are a method of confirming users' identity through their location. User authentication systems accomplish this by using the built-in Global Positioning System (GPS) functionality of most smartphones to identify a person's location or combine Wi-Fi and cell tower triangulation to estimate a location. Authentication systems typically do not use location on its own to confirm identity. For example, if an attacker logs in with a user's password, the location factor can prevent the attacker in a different geographical area from posing as the user, who typically logs in only from a specific location. Here, location and password are used together to confirm identity.

Time factors add time-based access characteristics to confirm identity. Similar to the location factor, the time factor is not adequate on its own but can be helpful when used with another factor. For example, if a system last authenticated a user at noon in the U.S., an attempt to log in an hour later from Asia would be rejected based on the combination of time and location. A time factor can also only permit access within a scheduled time interval.

Single-factor authentication vs. multifactor authentication Single-factor authentication (SFA) requires verification of one piece of information from a user, such as a password. Because SFA commonly employs knowledge factors, which require only a single piece of information, it can't stop an attacker who has stolen a user's password from accessing a user's system. Multifactor authentication (MFA) uses more than one method of authentication to verify the identity of a user. For example, a user may be required to provide a password in combination with a security question. Two-factor authentication (2FA) uses factors from two of the authentication categories, while four-factor authentication (4FA) uses at least one factor from four categories of factors. The latter is considered far more secure due to the additional layers of security that come with more factors. Multifactor authentication requires two or more factors to prove identity.