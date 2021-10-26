5 cybersecurity personality traits for a successful career

Cybersecurity is often viewed as a technical and complex field. Few realize, however, that cybersecurity also focuses on how people work and the way they think.

"No matter what background you come from, you'll have skills and knowledge that are hugely valuable to cybersecurity," said Jessica Barker, co-CEO and co-founder of cybersecurity consulting group Cygenta.

In her book, Confident Cyber Security: How to Get Started in Cyber Security & Futureproof Your Career, Barker discusses the human nature side of cybersecurity and offers advice on how individuals with little or no security experience can enter the field.

With all of Barker's accolades -- she was named one of the U.K.'s 20 women to watch in cybersecurity by SC Magazine and Cygenta was awarded Eskenzi PR's 2020 Best Awareness Campaign -- one might assume she has always had a passion for cybersecurity. However, that's not the case. Barker entered the field with a humanities background in sociology, politics and urban regeneration.

Combining the human side of security with technical skills helps security professionals better detect and mitigate emerging threats, Barker said. While technical skills are still important, it's the "professional skills" -- what Barker refers to soft skills as -- that can help those without a traditional cybersecurity background break into the industry.

Jessica Barker Jessica Barker

The following excerpt from Chapter 13, "Pursuing a cyber security career," of Confident Cyber Security explores some of these professional skills. Uncover five key personal attributes and qualities sought out by employers, along with other skills that may be top job qualifiers.