6 ways to spur cybersecurity board engagement

Board-level cybersecurity engagement has improved in recent years, but progress is still painfully slow, according to 2021 research from Enterprise Strategy Group, a division of TechTarget.

Corporate boards' subpar cybersecurity literacy and security leaders' lack of business acumen have resulted in missed opportunities to align security and business objectives, leaving enterprises open to potentially catastrophic cyberthreats. In encouraging news, of 365 senior business, security and IT professionals surveyed by ESG, 85% said their boards of directors engage more meaningfully with cybersecurity strategies and decisions today than they did two years ago. Yet, more than two-thirds of respondents also said their organizations persist in viewing security as a "technology area" rather than a core business concern, despite the digital transformation well underway in the enterprise and increasing levels of overall cyber risk.

Jon Oltsik, senior principal analyst at ESG, said that, to understand cybersecurity, one first must understand IT -- and many corporate boards simply don't. "Let's face it: Typically, a board is composed of 60- to 75-year-old men who had some success in business, probably before or in the early days of the internet," he said. "They didn't have the acute cybersecurity issues then that we have today, so there's a gap."

Security professionals -- about 70% of whom hail from traditional IT backgrounds, according to ESG -- have also contributed to this cultural disconnect by framing cybersecurity board reports in technological rather than layman's or business terms, Oltsik added.

"Unfortunately, most CISOs don't know how to translate technology into business language or how to use common analogies and colloquialisms to get away from the 'bits and bytes' of cybersecurity," he said. As such, their presentations to boards -- which typically care about financial profitability rather than technical proficiency -- fall flat, ultimately leaving security teams without the support and resources they need to appropriately mitigate threats to the business.

"If board members don't understand cybersecurity, they may unknowingly accept a phenomenal amount of risk without realizing it," Oltsik said.

Reactive vs. proactive cybersecurity board engagement While ESG's research showed the typical board is becoming more engaged with cybersecurity issues overall, the survey data suggested that's often only because of an external catalyst, such as new regulatory compliance requirements or a data breach. Oltsik said the notorious 2018 Anthem Inc. breach, for example, triggered a reactive spike in board-level cybersecurity buy-in across the healthcare industry. "Every other organization said, 'If it happened to Anthem, it could happen to us,' and suddenly got religion," he said. Jon Oltsik Jon Oltsik On a more positive note, a new CISO or the adoption of a formalized security program can also prompt an increase in cybersecurity participation in the boardroom. According to Oltsik, a savvy CISO will strategically court greater executive and director engagement by measuring cyber risk and preparedness from all angles and then explaining how the organization stacks up against industry peers, what needs to change and how much it would cost. "At that point, it's a business discussion, which is what it takes," he added. Once a CISO has clearly communicated an existing or emerging cybersecurity risk and its implications for the business, its mission and its bottom line, the board has three options: accept the risk; mitigate the risk; or transfer the risk, such as with cybersecurity insurance. Notably, ESG's research suggests proactive cybersecurity board-level engagement is growing but still relatively rare. Proactive engagement is driven by an overarching desire to strategically align security with organizational goals, rather than by external events. It requires an uncommonly high level of cybersecurity education, training and buy-in among corporate executives and directors.