Applying web application reconnaissance to offensive hacking

Securing web applications is a team sport. To stand a chance against a growing onslaught of web application attacks, software engineers and security practitioners need to know when to pass the ball. Integrating security expertise into software engineering is a key starting point.

Web Application Security, published by O'Reilly Media, is a comprehensive resource for software engineers seeking to learn and apply security concepts to modern web applications. Once a software engineer himself, author Andrew Hoffman understands their significant role in preventing application vulnerabilities -- given enough security knowledge.

Hoffman intentionally organized the book into three parts -- Recon, Offense and Defense -- so each section builds on the last. With a foundation in web application reconnaissance in their toolkit, software engineers can better understand attacker techniques and build more secure, hacker-resistant applications.

In the following excerpt of Chapter 9, "Introduction to Hacking Web Applications," step into the mindset of a hacker by applying web application reconnaissance techniques to find and exploit application vulnerabilities.



The Hacker's Mindset Becoming a successful hacker takes more than a set of objectively measurable skills and knowledge -- it also takes a very particular mindset. Software engineers measure productivity in value-add through features, or improvements to an existing codebase. A software engineer might say, "I added features x and y, hence today was a good day." Alternatively, they might say, "I improved the performance of features a and b by 10%," alluding to the fact that the work of a software engineer, while difficult to measure compared to traditional occupations, is still quantifiably measurable. Hackers measure productivity in ways that are much more difficult to discern and measure. This is because the majority of hacking is actually data gathering and analysis. Often this process is riddled with false positives and might look like time wasted to an uneducated onlooker. Most hackers don't deconstruct or modify software but instead analyze software in order to work with the existing codebase -- seeking entry points rather than making them. Often the skills used to analyze an application while seeking entry points are similar, if not identical, to the skills presented in the first part of this book. Any given codebase is full of bugs that could potentially be exploitable. A good hacker is constantly on the lookout for clues that could lead to the discovery of a vulnerability. Unfortunately, the nature of this work means that even a good hacker can go a significant amount of time without a big success. It's entirely possible to spend weeks, if not months, analyzing a web application before a suitable entry point can be found and an exploit can be designed and delivered. As a hacker you need to constantly reinforce the importance of finding and delivering a payload. Beyond that, you must also carefully keep a record of your prior attempts, and the lessons learned from them. Attention to detail when logging prior work will be crucial as you move from exploring small applications and begin hacking larger applications, in particular with key functionality or data as the target. As we saw in the history of software security, hackers must also constantly be improving their skill set, otherwise they will be bested by those who intend to keep them out of their software. This means that a hacker must also be constantly learning, as old techniques may become less valuable as the web adapts. A hacker is first and foremost a detective. A good hacker is a detective who is properly organized, and a great hacker is a good hacker who happens to also have excellent technical knowledge and skills. A master hacker has all of the above, and is constantly learning and adapting their skill set as those who try to ward them off improve upon their own skills.