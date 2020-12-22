Enterprise cybersecurity threats spiked in 2020, more to come in 2021

Security leaders predict 2021 will be a repeat of 2020 as the arms race between cybercriminals and security departments continues to accelerate.

An explosion in digital engagements, fueled in part by the increased number of remote workers, will keep security teams scrambling.

"I think we're going to have a rough end to 2020 and a rougher start to 2021," said Spencer Wilcox, chief security officer and executive director of technology at PNM Resources, an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M.

Wilcox said he has seen a dramatic escalation in the number of cyberthreats in recent months, among them distributed denial-of-service, ransomware and phishing attacks, both within and outside his organization.

Mobile attacks are also on the rise as hackers look for ways to exploit vulnerabilities brought on by the shift to remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meantime, attackers are seeking new avenues to hit their main objectives, such as exploiting weaknesses at third-party organizations working with primary targets.

In response, Wilcox, a speaker with the International Information System Security Certification Consortium, or (ISC)², said security departments have fortified their defenses by adding more tools and intelligence to deter and more accurately respond to threats.

"It's about knowing yourself and your inventory, and it's about knowing what works within your enterprise," Wilcox said.

Studies show cybersecurity realities Statistics confirm Wilcox's concerns. Earlier this year, for example, the FBI reported its Cyber Division was receiving as many as 4,000 complaints per day about cyber attacks, a 400% increase from pre-pandemic figures. In September, tech security company CrowdStrike said it had seen more intrusion attempts during the first half of 2020 than in all of 2019. Researchers are predicting more of the same for 2021. "Threat actors will continue to attack without any regard for the challenges faced by their targets," cybersecurity company FireEye stated in its report examining the year ahead. "These actors continue to be motivated by espionage and monetary gain, though their [tactics, techniques and procedures] will always evolve. This means organizations will continue to be breached, resulting in business disruptions, data compromise, reputational harm, and almost always a financial loss." Security company Kaspersky issued a similar warning in its 2021 forecast.

Threats remain persistent Companies acknowledge they're in for a challenging 2021. "As the COVID-19 pandemic rides what looks like another wave into 2021, we can expect to see more of the same with a focus on business email compromise scams, spoofing and phishing, malware and ransomware," said Eugene Okwodu, director of cybersecurity solutions at Guidehouse, a consulting and technology services company. He predicted the financial services, health care and energy sectors will be top targets, as well as state and local government agencies. "These industries represent what has been historically the most lucrative from an attacker perspective." Even though Okwodu doesn't expect attack vectors to change, he does anticipate an "increase in sophistication as attackers learn from last year's experiences on what worked and what didn't. The expectation is that sophistication of attacks will continue to increase as attackers learn from their mistakes and reinvest in technology employing automation, machine learning and AI to improve their attack methodologies." Sushila Nair, CISO at NTT Data Services, said she's concerned about the pace of ransomware and identity attacks. "Ransomware has been trending up with some estimates of a 7x increase, and I expect this to continue," she said. "We will also see an increase in identity attacks as in a remote environment, identity is the new perimeter." Remote access and VPNs will also continue to be favorite targets, with hackers flooding servers with DDoS attacks or targeting weaknesses in the Remote Desktop Protocol. "The acceleration into a remote world has created risk around misconfiguration, which is the top attack vector for cloud attacks," Nair said. 2021 will also see the development of malware specifically engineered to target Linux, Android and other mobile platforms as attack surfaces continue to multiply. IoT is another favorite target, Nair said, with "adversaries [looking] to leverage default credentials and discovered vulnerabilities to weaponize these devices." "In addition to targeting mobile phones and IoT devices, we'll also see deepfakes used as scams and bots will go rogue," Nair said.