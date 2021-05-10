From EDR to XDR: Inside extended detection and response

XDR, which is short for extended detection and response, is one of the latest acronyms to rock the cybersecurity world. A descendent of endpoint detection and response, or EDR, its relatives include network detection and response, or NDR, and managed detection and response, or MDR, which has subsets of MEDR, MNDR and now MXDR.

If you haven't heard the term yet, you will soon. Coined in 2018 by Palo Alto Networks and with market hype in full swing today, XDR is shaping up to be the next big thing in enterprise security. On one hand, it's already seeing some early adoption, Forrester analyst Allie Mellen said. On the other hand, she added, "Even the early adopters are confused as to what it is."

But, before it can earn its keep, XDR's definition and use cases need to be fleshed out. Enterprise buyers also need to sort out how to evaluate vendors touting XDR products.

From EDR to XDR "XDR is the next evolution of EDR," Mellen said. "It's taking EDR -- which has been validated by the market as a beneficial tool for detection and response on the endpoint -- and extending that to other types of telemetry." This telemetry includes the cloud, network and specific security tools, such as email security products. The cloud is a major catalyst behind XDR's growing popularity. Where EDR was once sufficient to protect physical endpoints, the cloud has changed the definition of endpoint. In XDR, Mellen said, the endpoint is no longer a physical device but the end of the communication chain. The end of the communication chain we're using more and more is the cloud. Allie MellenAnalyst, Forrester "Data we used to store locally is now mostly accessible through the cloud. A part of EDR expanding into XDR is about accepting that shift and taking in other data sources that are going to be beneficial," Mellen said. "The end of the communication chain we're using more and more is the cloud." XDR's benefits extend into the security operations center (SOC). For example, XDR's ability to automate root cause analysis can ease the burden for SOC employees by handling many tedious manual tasks and reducing the high number of false positives inherent to other security systems. "XDR aims to deliver a simpler, faster and more automated way to respond to these challenges," Mellen said.

XDR vs. SIEM and SOAR Despite its strong similarities to SIEM and security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), XDR isn't an extension to these technologies. In fact, XDR siphons many use cases away from the two technologies. Allie Mellen Allie Mellen One major benefit of XDR over SIEM and SOAR, Mellen said, is that, while the latter rely on playbook integrations to execute responses, EDR and XDR execute responses natively. And, unlike SIEM or SOAR systems -- which gather data, perform analytics and often end up with a high number of false positives and other security challenges, Mellen said -- XDR completes responses on the endpoints themselves, be it on a physical device, in the cloud or in integrated technologies. "It's not to say security analytics platforms or SIEMs are bad technologies. They're great for what we have today," Mellen said. But XDR takes the detection and response innovation further than ever possible before, she added. As XDR matures, Mellen expects it to displace security analytics platforms -- including SIEMs and SOAR -- for everything except compliance, a capability XDR does not offer.

Confusion around buying XDR Warning: Not all vendors who tout XDR products are truly offering XDR. "A lot of vendors are saying, 'We enable faster detection, faster response and better integration, so we must be XDR.' But that's not what XDR is," Mellen said. Offering the same outcomes doesn't mean they're in the same product category, she cautioned. Some vendors saying they offer XDR are, in reality, selling security analytics platforms that incorporate SIEM. To understand if vendors are truly selling XDR, Mellen advised asking if the vendor sells EDR. If it doesn't, chances are it isn't an XDR vendor either. And just because a vendor integrates with EDR and XDR products doesn't mean it specifically sells XDR, either. If a customer asks a vendor what its XDR product replaces in the SOC, the answer should always be EDR, never SIEM or SOAR, Mellen added.