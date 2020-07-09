How cyber warfare laws limit risk on a digital battleground

What good are laws in war?

It's true that war is what happens when traditional discipline and diplomacy are abandoned or violated -- the same is true for cyber warfare. But, if organizations think of cyber warfare laws as guiding principles to bolster defensive strategic planning, there may be a place for laws in digital conflict zones after all.

In his book Cyber Warfare -- Truth, Tactics and Strategies, author and principal analyst at Forrester Research Chase Cunningham opined on the growing dangers of connecting to the internet today, which he described as "a live fire battlefield."

Cunningham, a retired Navy Chief cryptologist, drew on his experiences in the service, as well as historical military examples, in the book. He emphasized the solemn responsibilities organizations and security leaders have in crafting survivability strategies and explained how adopting cyber warfare laws can help. These laws of survivability are important because, Cunningham wrote, to win a war is all about being "the last one standing when the digital smoke clears."

The following excerpt from Chapter 10 of Cyber Warfare -- Truth, Tactics and Strategies published by Packt serves as a manual for organizations to increase resiliency and defense against the growing threat of cyber warfare.

In this chapter, we will explore the laws of survivability for operations inside this combat arena. Notice we don't say perfection, or dominance, or something like that. Instead, we speak about a pragmatic approach that is focused on using the best technology and approaches to the problem while still being honest about the fact that there is no perfection here. This is about survivability and working to keep moving forward in a never-ending onslaught of attacks. Focusing on a perfect solution and struggling to have a bullet proof network is part of what has led us collectively to the state we find ourselves in. In battle and in war, the best outcome is to survive long enough and with enough continued gas in the tank to keep moving forward. There is no perfection, and there are no perfect tools, but there are ways to be the "last one standing" when the digital smoke clears.

In this chapter, we will walk through what is and isn't necessary for continual improvement and growth and discuss what tactics, technologies, and approaches to the future state of cyber warfare are most beneficial if adopted now. Buckle up; the ride into battle is always a bit bumpy.

"Law 1" -- Default means dead

Cunningham. Click to learn moreaboutby ChaseCunningham. One of the main issues with technology in the space today is the prevalence of default configurations and accounts. Manufacturers today always set the default configurations of new software and devices to be as open and functional as possible, to enable ease of use and hopefully promote adoption of their particular product. Routers, for example, often will have a predefined password and default username. For other devices, this might mean applications that come preinstalled, again usually having "hardcoded" default login credentials available to the tool or technology. The reason for this is because it is easier and more convenient to start using new devices or software if it has easy-to-configure default settings. But this does not help the tool or application to be secure. Default settings that are never changed and made safe creates serious security issues and provides adversaries with easy, authorized access to data and networks. Web servers, containers, and application server configurations can also be configured with default accounts that will lead to a variety of security problems. To demonstrate just how easy this is, during the research for this chapter, I created a custom script containing thousands of Google dorks, simple requests on Google that are crafted to send back specific responses, and ran a few of them to see how many easy targets were available. In a matter of less than 3 minutes, hundreds of vulnerable applications and logins for a wide variety of devices and applications were found. A sample (with all pertinent identifying data removed) is provided here: Figure 1: A number of screenshotted samples of exposed vulnerable applications and logins While the information found might seem somewhat non-threatening at first glance, what should be evident is the fact that with no more than an hours' worth of time, a researcher working from home was able to find large amounts of misconfigured, open, touchable resources and logins with just a script. Odds are that with a bit more time, and some targeted programming, the results could be infinitely better. And because of the interconnected nature of most networks and the usual lack of internal security controls, any one of those potential accesses could have led to further exploitation. A point of note is that in the sample screenshots that were provided, some of the results had VPN login credentials, email and user IDs, login information, and a variety of other intelligence that could have been used for attack vectors. And all those results were based on the script looking for default configurations and user accounts, nothing spectacular. Were this script to be better programmed and tied into an automated ML backend that could expedite and tailor the commands and parse the responses, the potential for problems increases exponentially. Looking at GitHub, one popular tool is changeme.py: https://github.com/ztgrace/changeme Changeme.py focuses on detecting default and backdoor credentials, and not just common account credentials. The tool's default mode is to scan HTTP default credentials, but it can scan for other credentials if the script is modified slightly. Changeme.py stores collected credential data in yaml files. Changeme.py can gather information or intel from almost every protocol that is used on systems today. Targets can be specified by using a single IP address or host, a subnet, a list of hosts, a network scanner output like an Nmap xml file, or a Shodan (a popular device polling database for hackers and penetration testers) query: Figure 2: Screen showing options on changeme tool Figure 3: Logs on changeme The following are common scan examples: Scan a single host: ./changeme.py 192.168.59.100

Scan a subnet for default creds: ./changeme.py 192.168.59.0/24

Scan using an Nmap file: ./changeme.py subnet.xml

Scan a subnet for Tomcat default creds and set the timeout to 5 seconds: ./changeme.py -n "Apache Tomcat" --timeout 5 192.168.59.0/24

Use Shodan to populate a targets list and check them for default credentials: ./changeme.py --shodan_query "Server: SQ-WEBCAM" --shodan_key keygoeshere -c camera

Scan for SSH and known SSH keys: ./changeme.py --protocols ssh, ssh_key 192.168.59.0/24

Scan a host for SNMP creds using the protocol syntax: ./changeme. py snmp://192.168.1.20 The point of these examples is that if it is this easy for someone conducting research to find access to such resources, it should be evident to anyone that it should be a matter of the highest priority to remove default configurations. Not doing so threatens the entire network that the default item is connected to, and almost guarantees that a compromise will occur. Bots and automated AI/ML tools are available to make this intelligence collection even easier and do not require nation state-level capabilities to use.