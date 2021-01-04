Ransomware 'businesses': Does acting legitimate pay off?

While ransomware is an act of extortion aimed at separating users and enterprises from their money, some operators -- at least publicly -- appear to look at the relationship between cybercriminal and victim as a kind of business partnership.

The most prominent example of this can be found with Maze, the recently defunct ransomware gang that pioneered the now-common tactic of not just encrypting data, but also stealing said data and threatening to release it to publicly shame their victims.

One of Maze's signature operating strategies was to portray itself as a kind of infosec services company. Maze would refer to its victims as "partners," its ransomware as a "product," its gang as a "team," and its communications with victims as a kind of "support." The operators published what they called "press releases" that provided updates on its latest attacks and data leaks.

In addition, Maze's communications to victims featured an almost comforting tone as opposed to threats. For example, one ransomware note featured in a McAfee report on Maze earlier this year said "We understand your stress and worry" and "If you have any problems our friendly support team is always here to assist you in a live chat!"

Maze is not the only ransomware operation to conduct business this way; Emsisoft threat analyst Brett Callow pointed to Pysa as an operator doing something similar, and Kaspersky Lab researcher Fedor Sinitsyn cited SunCrypt, MountLocker and Avaddon as those that use wording like "client" to describe victims.

Adam Meyers, senior vice president of intelligence at CrowdStrike, said that the idea of treating ransomware like a business has been present as long as ransomware has. "This has been going on for a long time, ransomware operators going back to even the earliest ransomware in 1989 portray themselves as providing a service. Modern ransomware in many respects emerged from the fake antivirus schemes in the early 2000s continuing this theme of operating a legitimate business," Meyers said.

Sinitsyn agreed, saying that pretending cybercrime is something more legitimate goes back further than Maze.

"Ransomware actors sometimes state in ransom notes that it was not an attack and the files are not held for ransom, but just 'protected' from 'unauthorized third-party access.' Of course, it has nothing to do with reality. Such malware samples had been observed before Maze started using this rhetoric, which makes us believe they are not its 'inventors.' Nowadays, several other ransomware groups stick to this wording," he said.

