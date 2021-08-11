The differences between open XDR vs. native XDR

Coined by Palo Alto Networks in 2018, extended detection and response is an evolution of endpoint detection and response. Analyst firm Enterprise Strategy Group, a division of TechTarget, predicted that more than two-thirds of companies will invest in XDR over the next year.

Companies have a few options for extended detection and response (XDR) products. There are primarily two XDR types: open and native, also sometimes referred to as hybrid and closed. As XDR is still new, analysts are divided over whether to break out XDR types further.

What is XDR? XDR is described as an evolution of endpoint detection and response (EDR). EDR searches for security breaches as they happen on workstations and other endpoint devices. With XDR, companies get analytics beyond endpoints. SaaS-based XDR collects threat data from the network, cloud, servers and email systems. With all of the collected data ingested into one location, security teams have a more complete view of the threat landscape. Through machine learning and behavioral analysis, XDR provides automated response capabilities, enabling security teams to respond to threats quicker. Confusion remains over what constitutes an XDR product. Ask IT industry analysts, and each one might give you a different answer about XDR. "At first blush, it can appear that XDR is just EDR taking the opportunity to become a better SIEM," said Forrester Research analyst Allie Mellen. "But the reality is very different." Security teams adopt XDR to improve threat detection, investigation and response. Security teams can be more proactive and less reactive to potential threats with the addition of XDR. Mellen said that XDR solves four issues plaguing IT security in companies: poor detection efficacy high false positive rates many alerts for the security operations center time spent mitigating threats Security breach investigations take too long at most companies. "Security teams can either respond quickly, or they can respond completely, but it is very challenging to do both at the same time," Mellen said.