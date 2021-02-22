Why developers should consider automated threat modeling

Successful threat modeling determines the security vulnerabilities of a system, enabling a chance to correct them. When it comes to threat modeling applications and code, however, many developers come up short, with developers unsure of security terms and vulnerabilities, as well as how exactly to conduct threat modeling. This creates a disconnect between development and security teams -- and leaves systems vulnerable to malicious actors.

To help break down silos between the teams, Izar Tarandach, principal security engineer at Squarespace, and Matthew J. Coles, senior principal product security engineer at Dell Technologies, wrote Threat Modeling: A Practical Guide for Development Teams, published by O'Reilly. In the book, the authors break down threat modeling into a simple language anyone can understand. Armed with their insights, developers, testers and DevSecOps professionals involved in the development process will learn how to review system security and how to discover potential application and code issues ahead of going to market.

Because not all companies have the budget necessary for threat modeling, automation must come into play. In this excerpt from Chapter 4 of Threat Modeling, read up on the benefits of automated threat modeling, and get introduced to two automated threat modeling methodologies.

Threat modeling isn't a static operation -- systems evolve in complexity over time. Learn how automated threat modeling can help make keeping a system model updated easier for all involved.

