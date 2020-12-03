Updated Trickbot malware threatens firmware security

Security researchers have discovered the notorious Trickbot malware has changed and is now targeting firmware.

The malware, often used by threat actors to drop ransomware, has garnered much attention over the past few months with multiple takedown attempts, including a technical disruption reportedly led by U.S. Cyber Command. Microsoft led a legal takedown in October, which offered a temporary pause in activity. Despite those efforts, Trickbot operators have updated the malware with new capabilities.

In a new research paper, security vendors Advanced Intelligence and Eclypsium revealed a new module for the malware, dubbed "TrickBoot," is capable of inspecting the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI)/BIOS firmware of targeted systems. Using that functionality, attackers can search for vulnerabilities that will allow them to essentially take over the UEFI/BIOS firmware of a device and read, write or delete data. Threats against the UEFI are especially concerning for two reasons: It's an essential part of any modern computer device, and malicious code planted on the UEFI can survive operating system (OS) reinstalls.

While exploitation has not been detected in the wild, researchers did observe Trickbot performing reconnaissance for firmware vulnerabilities.

"It is quite possible that threat actors are already exploiting these vulnerabilities against high-value targets. Similar UEFI-focused threats have gone years before they have been detected. Indeed, this is precisely their value to attackers," Advanced Intelligence and Eclypsium wrote in the research paper.

Jesse Michael, principal researcher at Eclypsium, told SearchSecurity the TrickBoot module provides additional leverage because threat actors can intentionally brick a target system. "It also can be done if a bricking attack or permanent denial of service attack is something that their particular motivation affords," he said. "That's something they didn't even try to ransom."

According to Eclypsium principal strategist Scott Scheferman, there are many ways cybercriminal groups can benefit from the TrickBoot module, including maintaining persistent access to a victim's network.

"You pay [ransomware actors] the money and they show you they got rid of the backdoors and you feel like you're good," he said. "You've done host-level forensics so you think you've eradicated it, but if they got the firmware, there they stay. They can either take that same footprint and repurpose it and sell it to another third party later, or you've got this persistence. Let's just come back three months later and hit the same organization because they just paid."

According to the report, by implanting malicious code in firmware, attackers can ensure their code is the first to run.

"Bootkits allow an attacker to control how the operating system is booted or even directly modify the OS to gain complete control over a system and subvert higher-layer security controls. UEFI level implants are the deepest, most powerful, and stealthy form of bootkits," Advanced Intelligence and Eclypsium wrote in the paper.

In addition to TrickBoot taking a new aim at firmware, the type of victim targeted has also changed, Michael said. "Before the nation-states were going after specific, precise targets, and this is more a broad spread that goes after anyone who is in this Trickbot botnet. The change in target will have a significant change in the type of cites that will be present here."

According to Scheferman, this is the first time they're seeing such a widely deployed criminal malware infrastructure at such a massive scale. "That has everything from national security implications all the way down to practical challenges."

While the scope may be broad, the sophistication level is low.

"They took some code, a large portion of it is open source already, and folded that as a singular capability in this one module," Scheferman said.

Michael said there's much more difficult things operators are doing in the rest of the Trickbot system. "[TrickBoot] is relatively straightforward and simple. There is a wealth of information on how to do this. Someone who is familiar with this space a little bit and who knows what registers are there could write this code in a day or two."