SolarWinds breach highlights dangers of supply chain attacks

The extreme dangers of supply chain cyber attacks are once again on display following the hack of SolarWinds by suspected nation-state threats actors.

While such attacks have occurred previously and on smaller scales, security experts say this one was catastrophic. FireEye, one of SolarWinds' 300,000 customers, last week disclosed it had been breached and its red team tools were compromised. On Sunday, SolarWinds confirmed it was the victim of a supply chain attack conducted by nation-state hackers. The threat actors planted a backdoor in software updates for SolarWinds' Orion platform, which were issued to customers such as FireEye and various U.S. government agencies.

Gartner research vice president Peter Firstbrook told SearchSecurity that the breach is significant due to the scale of the potential victims and the access threat actors were able to gain in terms of legitimate IT utilities, which may have had excessive permissions. Specifically, Firstbrook said the attackers may have used an technique called Kerberoasting, where adversaries exploit a weakness in the Kerberos authentication protocol to crack passwords.

"In this case the attacker was able to get a certificate and sign a fake DLL helper which was then used to get a backdoor running in the SolarWinds application and then use that to monitor the network and move laterally. It looks like Kerberoasting was the lateral movement," he said. "Endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools are critical to detecting these types of attacks and to search history. Only 30% of endpoints have EDR capabilities so the industry has a long way to go."

While the access obtained by the threat actors was devastating, Firstbrook said it appears that not all Orion customers that received the malicious updates were breached. "The incursions were reported by FireEye as manual and aimed at high value government targets. It is not a worm, so most organizations were likely not targeted," he said in an email to SearchSecurity. "Previous supply chain attacks include the most destructive worm ever: NotPetya."

The notorious NotPetya ransomware attacks of 2017 involved the compromise of a Ukrainian accounting software called M.E.Doc, which threat actors then used to spread the ransomware to various businesses. The U.S. government in 2018 publicly attributed NotPetya to Russian state-sponsored hackers, and in October, the Department of Justice indicted six officers with the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) in connection with the ransomware attacks.

Cybereason CEO Lior Div said there are similarities between the NotPetya supply chain attack and the recent SolarWinds compromise. Several media outlets have reported that APT29, a Russian state-sponsored hacking group also known as Cozy Bear, was behind the SolarWinds campaign. Cybereason, which was part of the team involved in the NotPetya investigation in 2017, agrees with that assessment.

"We are sharing the same belief that the SolarWinds hack was the APT29. This is not the first time we've seen the Russians using this method. We saw it in NotPetya. It's a known technique the Russians are learning," he said.

For a supply chain attack of this nature, Div said, the amount of manpower and time needed to prepare, and the accuracy required by the threat actors, make it very difficult to achieve. But he said the attack also demonstrates what's possible when threat actors gain access to a major vendor's supply chain. "When someone like APT29 decides to go after you, they will be able to go after you."

Huntress Labs, a managed detection and response vendor, investigated the SolarWinds attack on behalf of its managed service provider (MSP) clients (SolarWinds provides remote management tools used by MSPs). In an email to SearchSecurity, Kyle Hanslovan, CEO of Huntress and John Hammond, senior security researcher, said the compromise of SolarWinds' supply chain has had devastating effects.

"This supply chain attack was sophisticated and expertly executed," they said. "In a strange way, we almost have to tip our hats to the hackers. Although the scenario could have been worse -- in the hypothetical case all SolarWinds products were compromised -- this is undoubtedly a dire situation. "

Malwarebytes Labs called the SolarWinds hack possibly the largest hacking campaign of 2020. "This scenario, referred to as a supply-chain attack, is perhaps the most devious and difficult to detect as it relies on software that has already been trusted and that can be widely distributed at once," the Malwarebytes threat intelligence team wrote in a recent blog post.

Breaking supply chains It is unclear how SolarWinds was compromised, but the company believes, according to its 8-K filing on Monday, the backdoor was "introduced as a result of a compromise of the Orion software build system and was not present in the source code repository of the Orion products." On Monday, Volexity threat researchers Damien Cash, Matthew Meltzer, Sean Koessel, Steven Adair and Thomas Lancaster published a blog titled, "Dark Halo Leverages SolarWinds Compromise to Breach Organizations." The post provides insight into how SolarWinds was used by the same suspected threat actors in one specific breach in July to gain full control of a victim network. "Volexity identified suspicious administrative commands and ActiveSync anomalies in the organization's Exchange environment. Further review of the organization's endpoint software and network traffic confirmed a breach. The attacker had executed commands to export e-mail for specific users in the organization, and then exfiltrated the data via the organization's Outlook Web Anywhere (OWA) server," Cash, Meltzer, Koessel, Adair and Lancaster wrote in the blog. The researchers also describe how APT29, which Volexity tracked as "Dark Halo," breached some targets prior to the SolarWinds compromise by bypassing 2FA. Another example of weak security posture was discovered by security researcher Vinoth Kumar. He posted to Twitter Monday that he found a public GitHub repository leaking file transfer protocol (FTP) credentials that belong to SolarWinds. Kumar told SearchSecurity he found the repo on Nov. 19, 2019 through manual GitHub reconnaissance and discovered it contained a password to a SolarWinds update server that was "SolarWinds123." "That repo had FTP credentials and FTP server is accessible in public. Then I reported this issue to SolarWinds on 19th and the issue was fixed on 22nd Nov. The concern was credentials was very weak and the FTP server is public," he said in a message to SearchSecurity.