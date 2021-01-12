SolarWinds confirms supply chain attack began in 2019

After much speculation about the length of dwell time involved in the SolarWinds supply chain attack, the IT management vendor confirmed that the breach began at least as early as September 2019.

SolarWinds president and CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna published an update Monday regarding the supply chain attack in which nation-state threat actors compromised numerous high-profile enterprises and government agencies via malware inserted into software updates. In the post, Ramakrishna provided a detailed timeline that dates the initial breach against SolarWinds.

"Our current timeline for this incident begins in September 2019, which is the earliest suspicious activity on our internal systems identified by our forensic teams in the course of their current investigations," he wrote in the update.

Prior to this post, security researchers believed, based on technical evidence, that attackers may have first breached SolarWinds in late 2019.

After the threat actors initially breached SolarWinds on Sept. 4, they conducted test code injections through November. The Sunburst malware was deployed in February 2020, and in June, the threat actors removed the Sunburst malware from SolarWinds' environment.

"The perpetrators remained undetected and removed the SUNBURST malicious code from our environment in June 2020. During that time, through to today, SolarWinds investigated various vulnerabilities in its Orion Platform. It remediated or initiated the process of remediating vulnerabilities, a regular process that continues today. However, until December 2020, the company did not identify any vulnerabilities as what we now know as SUNBURST," the post read.

Ramakrishna also said the investigation team, which includes CrowdStrike and KPMG, discovered "a highly sophisticated and novel malicious code injection source" that the nation-state threat actors used to place the Sunburst backdoor into the Orion software platform. Ramakrishna highlighted a companion post from CrowdStrike on the discovery.

According to the updated timeline, SolarWinds learned of the attack on Dec. 12 before going public two days later.

In a previous SolarWinds update, the company mentioned that there could potentially be other victims, and Ramakrishna reiterated this in Monday's post, saying that, "Our concern is that right now similar processes may exist in software development environments at other companies throughout the world."

SearchSecurity contacted SolarWinds for clarification on this point, but SolarWinds had not responded at press time.