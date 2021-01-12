Capitol building breach poses cybersecurity risks

The physical breach of the United States Capitol could lead to a cybersecurity breach, according to infosec experts, though it's unclear how serious the risks are.

A massive mob of supporters for President Trump stormed the Capitol building and occupied the house of Congress on Jan. 6. Numerous reports surfaced of unlocked workstations and stolen laptops, but it is unclear if rioters accessed those systems and how the government is addressing the potential risks. Many security experts believe the threat of a breach or cyberattack stemming from the incident are low; however, there is no definitive answer as to what needs to happen from a response perspective, and which organization is tasked with that responsibility.

While much remains unknown, some information has been shared regarding missing items. One U.S. senator, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), recorded his return to the office, once the building was cleared, in a video posted to Twitter. In the video, he said rioters "stole the laptop that was sitting on the table next to the telephone."

On Jan. 8, Drew Hammill, aide to the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, also posted on Twitter confirming the theft of a second laptop. However, he implied there was no sensitive information on it.

"A laptop from a conference room was stolen. It was a laptop that was only used for presentations," he wrote on Twitter.

A risky situation The possibility of accounts and networks being accessed, both through the stolen laptops and unlocked workstations during the chaotic intrusion, is a top concern. Blake Moore, vice president of strategy and operations at Wickr, told SearchSecurity the rapid evacuation of members and staff, led laptops and IT infrastructure open to "tampering by rioters who had unfettered access to office and technology." Chris Clements, vice president of solutions architecture at Cerberus Sentinel, agreed that the biggest risk stems from the potential access to secure information. "In an ideally segmented network environment, this should be limited to email and file shares. As far as I have read, the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) areas where secure information is handled were not compromised," he said in an email to SearchSecurity. However, the separation of sensitive information is not always guaranteed. According to Morgan Wright, chief security adviser at SentinelOne, there can be what he refers to as "leakage." "Having been inside the government, I will tell you that even though there's supposed to be classified and unclassified systems, a lot of times you get leakage of classified information into unclassified systems. Unintentionally, but it happens," he said. "There are many reasons. People are inherently lazy and sometimes you might have a collection of usernames and passwords because these staffers manage a lot of accounts for their members of Congress and other stuff, so there may be access to sensitive information." While access to sensitive communications should be impossible by normal practices, Wright said he is more concerned about someone using the extraordinary physical access to inject malware directly into government laptop via a USB device. "You're talking about the ability to get onto a staffer or member of Congress' laptop while it was still running and logged into and the system is trusting whoever is doing whatever on the keyboard, treating that command as a trusted action." Another concern is, who may have accessed the information: friend or foe? According to Clements, the physical access to any networks or devices at the Capitol would be an enticing target for just about any nation's intelligence service, including allies and friendly nations. "So, while I haven't seen any evidence that any such attack took place, the risk is very real." Nation-state adversaries could have been among the crowds that bypassed security while breaking into the Capitol, Wright said. "If I were an adversary to the United States, how easy would it be to stick someone in that crowd and rather than a steal a laptop, be able to insert malware from a variety of places --workstations and more." What makes this incident even more difficult is the intelligence concerns on top of the cybersecurity concerns such as the injection of malware." After Sunburst, can you really trust what's actually out there anymore? The Sunburst and SolarWinds hack changed the whole way we view trust now. Can you trust an update? I don't know," Wright said. Ondrej Krehel, CEO and founder of LIFARS, told SearchSecurity that insider computer intrusions are incredibly devastating and disruptive for any organization, including the government. "The chaos that ensued in Washington, D.C., was a perfect opportunity to plant a digital eavesdropping device into federal government facilities," he said in an email to SearchSecurity. On the other hand, some experts believe the incident won't evolve into large breaches or cyber attacks. Ciaran Martin, managing director at cyber venture capital investment firm Paladin Capital Group and former head of the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Centre, told SearchSecurity that given the gravity of the overall situation, it's important not to overhype the cybersecurity risks. "This is the legislative branch of government, not the key departments of state, let alone the classified communications of the Pentagon or intelligence community. The intruders' primary purpose wasn't to get information off hard drives and networks. I've not seen any evidence anyone had a sustained go at any devices. One stolen laptop doesn't bring down a government," he said in an email to SearchSecurity.