Wide net cast on potential Accellion breach victims

After cloud service vendor Accellion first reported an attack against its legacy file transfer platform FTA late last year, multiple potential victims that use the platform have come forward and disclosed breaches.

FTA, a 20-year-old product used by enterprises to transfer large files securely, was impacted by a zero-day vulnerability in mid-December that threat actors used to attack numerous organizations still using the platform around the world.

According to a January press release, Accellion "resolved the vulnerability and released a patch within 72 hours to the less than 50 customers affected." The company's newer product, Kiteworks, which effectively replaced FTA, was not involved the company said, and that "the kiteworks product has never reported an external P0 [critical] vulnerability during its four years in the marketplace."

On Feb. 1, Accellion released a follow-up statement announcing an acceleration of plans to bring FTA to end-of-life and encouragement for remaining FTA customers to switch to Kiteworks. Moreover, the company said it discovered and patched additional FTA vulnerabilities and added "new monitoring and alerting capabilities to flag anomalies associated with these attack vectors."

While only a seemingly small number of customers were impacted by the initial attack, several large private and public sector organizations have come forward to report data breaches, all noting their usage of FTA. Three of these organizations include global law firm Jones Day, a Washington State government office and Singapore-based telco giant Singtel.