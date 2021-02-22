Chinese APT used stolen NSA exploit for years

A nation-state threat group cloned and used a U.S. government cyberweapon years before it was exposed by the Shadow Brokers in 2017.

A China-based advanced persistent threat group, known as APT31 or Zirconium, utilized a Windows zero-day exploit belonging to the Equation Group -- an American APT widely understood to be a part of the Tailored Access Operations group at the National Security Agency (NSA) -- for several years, according to research released by Check Point Software Technologies on Monday.

The new report, titled "The Story of Jian -- How APT31 Stole and Used an Unknown Equation Group 0-Day," explains how a zero-day "attributed by Microsoft to the Chinese APT31 (Zirconium), is in fact a replica of an Equation Group exploit code-named 'EpMe.'" The clone, nicknamed "Jian" by Check Point, was created in 2014 and used from 2015 until it was discovered in an attack on government contractor Lockheed Martin in 2017. Microsoft disclosed and patched the privilege escalation vulnerability, CVE-2017-0005, in March 2017.

EpMe was part of Equation Group's DanderSpritz attack framework that includes a wide variety of hacking tools and four local privilege escalation exploits, including EpMe along with ElEi, ErNi and EpMo (all four are abbreviations of larger internal code names). Check Point's research also references the "NtElevation" modules within DanderSpritz responsible for elevating privileges of malware implants.

But these hacking tools, along with others, were exposed by threat actors referring to themselves as the Shadow Brokers. The group first emerged in 2016, publicly releasing a cache of cyberweapons and exploits belonging to the NSA's Equation Group. The Shadow Brokers continued releasing these hacking tools in 2017, including a cache known as "Lost in Translation" in 2017.

First discovered six years ago, the Equation Group is known for its large number of international cyber attacks as well as its authorship of the EternalBlue exploit, which was later used by threat actors in the WannaCry and Petya cyber attacks. Its practices were initially reported by Kaspersky in 2015 and further disclosed by The Shadow Brokers in a series of leaks spanning between 2016 and 2017.

A timeline of how the Equation Group's 'EpMe' cyberweapon became APT31's 'Jian' exploit.