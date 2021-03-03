Accellion FTA attacks claim more victims

The Accellion breach has left a trail of victims in its wake, and the number appears to be growing by the day.

The target of the attack, which was first disclosed on Dec. 23, 2020, was Accellion's 20-year-old file-sharing product, File Transfer Appliance (FTA). The attackers utilized a zero-day vulnerability in FTA in what Accellion called a "highly sophisticated cyberattack."

While threat actor motivations were not immediately clear, FireEye last week published research that showed the breach was the work of threat actors the vendor identified as UNC2546, which have connections to Clop ransomware.

FireEye's Mandiant threat intelligence team started tracking the UNC2546 threat actors in mid-December after they exploited multiple zero-day vulnerabilities in Accellion's legacy product to install a newly discovered malicious web shell named DEWMODE. Accellion patched the four vulnerabilities, three of which were critical, but it appears damage had already been done.

In the blog post, FireEye Mandiant intelligence analysts Andrew Moore, Genevieve Stark, Isif Ibrahima, Van Ta and Kimberly Goody said starting in January 2021, several organizations that were Accellion FTA customers began receiving extortion emails from an actor claiming association with the Clop ransomware team. That actor threatened to publish stolen data on "CLOP^_-LEAKS" .onion, a data leak shaming site on the dark web.

Operators behind Clop ransomware are known to use the name-and-shame tactic to pressure victims into paying. They are also known for following through with that threat. One example occurred last year when a double extortion attack against Software AG resulted in leaked confidential data, including employees' passport details, internal emails and financial information.

"Some of the published victim data appears to have been stolen using the DEWMODE web shell," the blog post said. "Notably, the number of victims on the "CLOP^_-LEAKS" shaming site has increased in February 2021 with organizations in the United States, Singapore, Canada, and the Netherlands recently outed by these actors."

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), published a joint advisory Feb. 24 with cybersecurity authorities of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"Worldwide, actors have exploited the vulnerabilities to attack multiple federal and state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) government organizations as well as private industry organizations including those in the medical, legal, telecommunications, finance, and energy sectors," the advisory said. "In some instances observed, the attacker has subsequently extorted money from victim organizations to prevent public release of information exfiltrated from the Accellion appliance."