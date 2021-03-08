McAfee sells off enterprise business for $4 billion

BREAKING – McAfee has agreed to sell its enterprise security business for $4 billion to private equity firm Symphony Technology Group.

The agreement, which was announced Monday morning, effectively transitions McAfee to a pure play consumer cybersecurity vendor. The acquisition comes just a few months after McAfee's IPO in October, which raised an estimated $620 million in the vendor's return to Wall Street.

The addition of McAfee's enterprise business strengthens Symphony Technology Group's (STG) security portfolio. The private equity firm recently acquired another brand name legacy vendor in RSA Security last year.

"STG is the right partner to continue strengthening our enterprise business, and this outcome is a testament to the business' industry-leading solutions and most notably to the outstanding contributions of our employees," said McAfee president and CEO Peter Leav in the announcement. "This transaction will allow McAfee to singularly focus on our consumer business and to accelerate our strategy to be a leader in personal security for consumers."

Leav was name head of McAfee in January 2020 after the vendor pushed out former CEO Chris Young. A longtime technology industry veteran, Leav had a track record of taking over companies like BMC Software and Polycom prior to their sales. There was speculation among industry analysts that Leav's appointment signaled that McAfee could be acquired by a rival vendor or private equity firm.

The sale of the enterprise business to STG marks yet another tumultuous turn for McAfee. The company, which was founded in 1987, became one of the largest, most well-known security vendors in the industry, thanks to its consumer and enterprise antivirus products. In 2010, Intel purchased McAfee for $7.7 billion and renamed the company Intel Security Group.

Intel had hoped to make cybersecurity a core part of its business, combining McAfee's technology with its hardware products. However, in 2016 Intel spun off the business, which was renamed McAfee and valued at approximately $4.2 billion. Intel received $3.1 billion in the transaction while private equity firm TPG Capital took a 51% stake in the company; Intel and private equity firm Thoma Bravo held the remaining 49%.

Since that time, McAfee expanded beyond its core antivirus business and invested heavily in cloud security, specifically its acquisition of cloud access security broker SkyHigh Networks in 2017 and McAfee's own MVISION

Leav said the agreement will allow McAfee to become a leader in "personal security for consumers." The sale echoes a similar move from another legacy security vendor in Symantec, which in 2019 sold its enterprise business to Broadcom for $10.7 billion and refocused on its consumer security business.

The all-cash transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021.

Reporting in progress -- full story to follow.