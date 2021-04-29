Ransomware Task Force takes aim at cryptocurrencies

One week into the newly formed Ransomware Task Force initiative, the organization has proposed key actions to combat the ongoing and evolving threat.

The Ransomware Task Force Thursday published an 81-page report that presented five priority recommendations to governments to better respond to and prevent ransomware attacks. The task force, which was announced last week by the Department of Justice, is a public-private partnership convened by the Institute for Security and Technology and composed of infosec professionals from various vendors such Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and Rapid7.

A significant part of the recommended actions in the report involve disrupting the illicit economy around ransomware, which is typically financed through cryptocurrencies. Threat actors often demand ransom payments in different forms of cryptocurrency, from bitcoin to Monero, because it's difficult to trace. The report highlights the importance of disrupting that model business for cybercriminals by implementing tighter regulations and building more expertise around cryptocurrency tracking. Over 60 experts from industry, government, law enforcement, civil society and international organizations contributed to the recommendations in the report.

During a press conference Thursday to discuss the report, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called ransomware a "threat to national security and something that we all need to prioritize and invest in -- from big healthcare facilities to small businesses." It is not the first time Mayorkas referred to ransomware as a national threat.

Mayorkas' comment also reiterated an important part of the report, which recommended raising the priority of ransomware within the U.S. intelligence community, designating it as a national security threat. Ransomware attacks have threatened critical infrastructure and pose risks to health and safety.

"These incidents not only cost the victims millions of dollars in recovery, but they have also led to delays in patient treatment, and possibly loss of life," the report said.

According to the report, the ransomware problem has steadily grown worse in recent years, and in 2020, nearly 2,400 U.S.-based governments, healthcare facilities and schools were victims of ransomware. The impacts of COVID-19 contributed to that increase as threat actors targeted those vulnerable sectors that could not afford the downtime of encrypted machines that occurs during a ransomware attack. Between the downtime and ransom demands, these attacks are only increasing in cost. According to the report, victims paid $350 million in 2020, a 311% increase over the prior year. Those profits were all paid in cryptocurrency.

"Multiple organizations have issued reports on the costs of ransomware, and while their exact figures vary, all consistently show a steady increase in the number of attacks -- and damaging economic impact," the report said.