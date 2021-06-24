Namecheap refines strategy to fight malicious domains

Domain registrar Namecheap, Inc. is being commended for its improved reporting and remediation strategy for malicious domains, though it is unclear what spurred the changes for the company.

Security researchers took to Twitter recently, citing a significant improvement in response time by Namecheap to take down URLs used for phishing attacks, business email compromise and other threats. For example, security researchers at MalwareHunterTeam, which runs the free malware service ID Ransomware, discovered a domain spoofing the National Health Service under the guise of signing up for a digital coronavirus passport. This time, Namecheap took down the phony site within an hour.

And according to MalwareHunterTeam, that wasn't the only incident that Namecheap responded to quickly. "Today informed Namecheap about ~40 phishing / malware spreading domains. All of them was solved within an hour," the researchers said last week on Twitter. "More than the half of them are less then 30 minutes, some less than 10 mins, at least 1 in < 3 mins. Obviously the avg could be better, but compared to the past, great."

Other security researchers noted the improvement as well. Andrew Thompson, senior manager at Mandiant, said Namecheap's faster responses make it more difficult for threat campaigns to succeed. "We should expect all registrars act this way," he said in a Tweet. "I would say we should go further and say they should do better at limiting who and how domains get registered in the first place, but this is a start. Make adversaries struggle again."

A new focus on preventing fraud and abuse, which rose dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, may account for the changes in Namecheap's response time.

In a blog post earlier this month, Namecheap CEO Richard Kirkendall outlined new ways the company is acting against malicious domains. That includes increased investing, switching up strategies, introducing validation, maintaining newly established reporting channels for law enforcement, enacting a COVID-19 task force and more.

Kirkendall said Namecheap has invested heavily in efforts to combat online fraud and digital abuse. That investment increased by 52% from 2019 to 2020. Additionally, the company switched up its approach by investigating and responding to the latest tickets first, rather than working from the oldest ticket back. According to the blog, it reduced Namecheap's response time to a matter of hours.

These changes appear to have been enacted in response to COVID-19, when cybercriminals took advantage of the pandemic by creating fake coronavirus-related domains.

"In 2020 alone, Namecheap received 1.27 million abuse reports, representing an 85% increase in support tickets over the prior year," Kirkendall wrote in the blog.

It's unclear why Namecheap decided to drastically overhaul its processes for remediating fraud and abuse. A spokesperson for Namecheap told SearchSecurity the company wants to get better at fighting malicious domains, and to make the internet as safe as possible for everyone.

"I wouldn't say we think of it as a competitive advantage," the spokesperson said. "Our goal is to identify, investigate and stop all forms of fraud as quickly as possible, while also ensuring the right to due process for all our customers."