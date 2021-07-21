Hackers embrace 5-day workweeks, unpatched vulnerabilities

Just as many office workers tend to log off on the weekend, the attackers targeting enterprise networks prefer to operate during the workweek while focusing on unpatched vulnerabilities.

New research from security vendor Barracuda Networks found that Monday through Friday are by far the most common days for cyber attacks as criminals also prefer to keep normal operating hours.

"Earlier we saw that bots follow the course of a workday to perform their attacks, and now we also see the pattern that the workweek is the same whether you are an attacker or a defender," Barracuda said in its report.

"Both these insights show that most attackers seem to take the weekend off, even when running automated tasks," according to Barracuda.

The schedule, it seems, is less about maintaining work-life balance than it is about hiding in plain sight. The researchers believe that by limiting their attacks to times when workers are online, hackers can better traverse networks with less risk of being spotted or raising alarms.