'ProxyLogon' Exchange bug resurfaces after presentation

A vulnerability in Microsoft Exchange is once again posing a security threat some five months after it was first disclosed.

CVE-2021-26855, popularly known as ProxyLogon, is a server-side request forgery vulnerability in Exchange that allows an attacker to take control of a vulnerable server via commands sent over network port 443.

The ProxyLogon bug was originally disclosed in early March when Tsai, a researcher at pentesting firm Devcore, spilled the beans on a Beijing-sponsored hacking operation that preyed on the bug, along with several other flaws. The attacks were attributed to Chinese-based groups.

At the time of disclosure, it was estimated that tens of thousands of server were vulnerable to the flaw.

While Microsoft had issued patches for ProxyLogon back in March, the vulnerability has lingered. Things came to a head last week when Tsai issued findings at the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas.

According to Tsai, the flaw is only the surface layer of a massive security hole that underlies Exchange servers, and further attacks are going to be inevitable.

"This attack surface has its unparalleled impact for a reason: security researchers tend to find vulnerabilities from a certain perspective, such as digging for memory bugs, injections or logic flaws," Tsai wrote in a summary of the flaws.

"But we took a different approach by looking at Exchange from a high-level architectural view and captured this architecture-level attack surface, which yielded multiple vulnerabilities."

Future attacks aside, the presentation brought renewed attention to the vulnerability, and shortly after Tsai's presentation in Las Vegas scans for the vulnerability picked up. Not long after, word began to spread that many of the systems deemed vulnerable in March remain exposed.

According to Florian Roth, head of research at Nextron Systems, many of those servers deemed vulnerable in March continue to be exposed to attack.

Since the flaw was first revealed, thousands of machines were not updated and remain exposed to what is now a publicly known bug. Experts say patch installations can be delayed due to a number of reasons, however, including the downtime required to issue a fix for a server or other essential machines.